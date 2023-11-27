Wingman Nation Men's Ministry Announces the Launch of Groundbreaking New Podcast
The Wingman Nation Men's Ministry dynamic new podcast aims to address today's most controversial topics through the lens of Biblical truth.
Be on your guard. Stand firm in your faith. Be brave and strong. Be men of courage. Do everything in love.”LAKELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wingman Nation Men's Ministry is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking podcast, "The Papa Roc and Jay Pop Show: You Already Have the Truth." This dynamic podcast aims to address today's most controversial topics through the lens of Biblical truth. With unapologetic viewpoints and a commitment to speaking the Word of God in love, hosts Randy Ferreira (Papa Roc) and Pastor Jay Dennis (Jay Pop) are set to deliver thought-provoking discussions on issues such as abortion, homosexuality, transgenderism, and more.
In a world where differing perspectives often lead to division, "The Papa Roc and Jay Pop Show" seeks to bridge the gap by providing a platform for open and honest conversations rooted in the teachings of the Bible. Listeners can expect deep dives into these challenging subjects, with a focus on exploring what the Scriptures have to say and how these principles can be applied to contemporary life.
Randy Ferreira (Papa Roc) and Pastor Jay Dennis (Jay Pop) bring a wealth of experience and wisdom to the podcast. Both are dedicated Christians, fathers, grandfathers, and respected leaders in their community. Their commitment to upholding Biblical values and their ability to engage in candid discussions make them the ideal hosts to tackle these critical issues head-on.
"The Papa Roc and Jay Pop Show: You Already Have the Truth" is produced by Wingman Nation. The podcast promises to provide a safe space for listeners to explore these challenging topics with the guidance of hosts who are passionate about aligning their lives with God's Word.
Listeners can tune in to "The Papa Roc and Jay Pop Show" on their favorite podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. The show's first episode was released on October 17, 2023. New podcasts are released at 12 Noon or earlier every other Wednesday.
About Wingman Nation Men's Ministry:
Wingman Nation Men's Ministry is dedicated to helping men become better husbands, fathers, and leaders in their communities by fostering authentic relationships, providing spiritual guidance, and promoting biblical principles. Our life verse is 1 Corinthians 16:13-14
Be on your guard. Stand firm in your faith. Be brave and strong. Be men of courage. Do everything in love.
