Veterans Memorial Museum presents ‘Holiday Fun’ for Family Fun Day in December

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is excited to announce its upcoming Family Fun Day on Dec. 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s Family Fun Day will revolve around “Holiday Fun,” featuring engaging activities for children aged 5-12 and their families. The event is free to attend and offers a range of enjoyable activities, including:

Craft Activities: Participants can unleash their creativity by crafting holiday ornaments, from craft stick reindeer to pipe cleaner Christmas trees.

Refreshments: Attendees can delight in light refreshments available throughout the event.

Committed to fostering education and community engagement, the museum aims to enlighten visitors about the history of Wyoming’s veterans, the Casper Army Air Base, and the state’s military heritage. Family Fun Days provide an excellent opportunity for families to discover Wyoming’s military history in an enjoyable and interactive manner.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is at 3740 Jourgensen Ave., Casper, Wyo. For more information about this month’s Family Fun Day or any museum program, please contact the museum at 307-472-1857 or email our curator at daisy.allen@wyo.gov.

About the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum:

Established in 2000, the WVMM is dedicated to preserving and sharing the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans. The museum narrates the stories of Wyomingites who have served in the United States military from the Spanish-American War to the present day. Additionally, the museum houses a compelling collection of artifacts related to Wyoming’s military heritage. Operated by the State of Wyoming through the Wyoming Military Department, the museum stands as a testament to the valor and sacrifice of Wyoming’s military heroes.