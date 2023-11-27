Submit Release
Ukraine: EU and UNDP organise trainings on providing free legal assistance to whistleblowers

Last week, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the European Union, organised specialised training sessions on providing free legal aid to whistleblowers in Ukraine. 

The trainings took place on the basis of PRAVOKATOR legal clubs in Kyiv and Dnipro.

They were attended mainly by lawyers working in the free legal aid centres. The main purpose of the training was to improve the skills of these lawyers on issues related to the legal status of whistleblowers, including their rights and guarantees of their protection.

The Legal Aid Coordination Centre conducted the sessions with the assistance of UNDP as part of the ‘EU4Recovery – Community Empowerment in Ukraine’ (EU4Recovery) project with financial support from the European Union.

