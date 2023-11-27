EU in Armenia launches 16-day campaign against gender-based violence

On 24 November, the European Union Delegation to Armenia launched a series of activities as part of a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence.

The activities are part of a project ‘Youth against Violence: 16 days of Activism’, funded by the European Union and implemented by an NGO, ‘For Equal Rights’.

The opening event, joined by Anahit Manasyan, Armenian Human Rights Defender, was held at Yerevan State University and was followed by a performance “I’m a Woman” and a panel discussion.

This project is aimed primarily at young people. It includes a play, various trainings, discussions and film screenings, which will also take place in Noyemberyan, Vardenis and Martouni.

This year’s slogan for the 16-day campaign is “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls”.

Find out more

Press release