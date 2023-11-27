Arkay Vodka: A Non-Alcoholic Healthy Alternative on Amazon since 2011
Joining Forces for Peace: Arkay and Israel Defence Forces United Against TerrorismMELBOURNE, FL, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkay Vodka proudly celebrates its longstanding success as a best seller on Amazon.com, captivating the hearts of consumers seeking a crisp, strong vodka experience without the alcohol or calories. With a track record dating back to 2011, Arkay Vodka has consistently outshone household names, including Tito, Belvedere, Stolichnaya, Absolut, Smirnoff, and Skyy vodka in sales, establishing itself as the leading alternative in the market.
In a bold move to make a positive impact, Arkay Vodka announces a special initiative for its Amazon customers. For every bottle of Arkay Vodka sold on Amazon.com, the company will donate $5 to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), an Israeli association dedicated to supporting hostage families. This commitment reflects Arkay's dedication to supporting its Israeli brothers and sisters in the face of challenges posed by terrorist activities.
The company believes in making a difference beyond the world of spirits and is committed to contributing to the well-being of communities affected by acts of terrorism. Arkay Beverages’ support of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is a resolute stand against the Hamas terrorist group. As the first beverage company to openly address this critical issue, millions of people worldwide now have the opportunity to support a cause that transcends borders.
Arkay offers a non-alcoholic alternative that mirrors the taste of traditional vodka, making it ideal for classic cocktails, inspired mixology, or simple serves with soda, juice, or energy drinks. With 100 Points, Arkay stands as the highest-rated spirit alternative globally.
This non-alcoholic vodka alternative seamlessly replaces traditional vodka. Whether enjoyed straight, on the rocks, or in a creative cocktail, Arkay Zero Proof spirits provide an authentic experience without guilt. Clean and healthy, Arkay is sugar-free, calorie-free, carb-free, GMO-free, gluten-free, and friendly to vegans.
Reynald Grattagliano, the visionary founder of Arkay Vodka, is an accomplished perfumer and chemist. His expertise in the field has led to the creation of Arkay's unique formula, ensuring only the finest ingredients are used.
Arkay Vodka invites consumers to join the movement of responsible drinking with its non-alcoholic alternatives.
**Export Sales Contact:**
Export@arkaybeverages.com
WhatsApp Only +1 917 657 7126
About Arkay Beverages Inc:
Arkay Beverages Inc. is a family-owned business providing taste-rocking, world-changing non-alcoholic liquors. Since 2011, Arkay has led the alcohol-free movement, catering to the needs and preferences of consumers seeking a healthier alternative to traditional spirits.
www.arkaybeverages.com
or on amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/stores/ArkayBeverages/page/BCDA3E94-D3DA-434D-B28D-70EA3FC53101?ref_=ast_bln
Jane Vaugh
Arkay
+1 305-442-1335
email us here