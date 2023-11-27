Content Services Platforms Market Size to Surpass USD 237.27 Billion By 2032

The global content services platforms market size was valued at USD 50 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass around USD 237.27 billion by 2032, expanding at a notable CAGR of 16.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global content services platforms market size is expected to reach around USD 147.39 billion by 2029, According to Precedence Research. North America led the market with the largest market share of 35% in 2022.



The U.S. content services platforms market size accounted for USD 12.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass around USD 62.51 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2023 and 2032.

A content services platform (CSP) is a comprehensive suite of software and solutions designed to facilitate the creation, management, storage, distribution, and optimization of digital content within an organization. These content service platforms play a crucial role in helping businesses and enterprises streamline their content-related processes, enhance collaboration, improve compliance, and support digital transformation initiatives. CSPs have evolved from traditional enterprise content management systems. While ECM primarily focused on document and records management, CSPs have expanded their capabilities to address the broader landscape of digital content, including documents, images, videos, emails, web content, and more.

Key Insights:

By Component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2022.

By Enterprise Size, the large enterprise segment contributed the largest market share in 2022.

By Deployment, the cloud segment led the market in 2022.

By End-use, the IT and telecommunication segment dominated the market in 2022.

Growth Factors of Content Services Platforms Market:

The global content services platforms market is being driven by several factors including digital transformation initiatives, remote work and collaboration, cloud adoption, customization and scalability and others. On the other hand, the deployment and rapidly on-going adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced solutions are expected to accelerate the growth of the content services platforms market. Moreover, the adoption of latest technologies by multiple businesses in order to streamline operations is anticipated to act as a growth factor for the market’s expansion. Considering the rising rate of automation in industries to improve overall operations, the market is expected to expand at a robust pace.

Regional Stance:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the presence of major market players such as Microsoft, Adobe and others. In May 2023, Super Micro Computer, Inc., a provider of total IT solutions for the cloud, artificial intelligence, machine learning, storage, and 5G/Edge, keeps innovating with a wide range of servers to suit IT needs for contemporary workloads. With the most recent technology from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA, Supermicro's Building Block Server® approach provides first-to-market delivery. For a variety of AI, Cloud, and 5G applications, from the data center to the edge, purpose-built servers give outstanding performance. Moreover, the region continued to prioritize digital transformation efforts. CSPs played a vital role in these initiatives, helping businesses modernize their content management processes, enhance collaboration, and improve customer engagement.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the diverse business landscape, which includes both mature markets and emerging economies. Moreover, the region is witnessing widespread digital transformation efforts across various industries. These organizations utilize CSPs to modernize content management processes, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer experience. For instance, to promote the digital transformation of the manufacturing sector, the Indian government launched the “Make in India” and “Digital India” initiatives. These programs aim to facilitate corporate operations, encourage infrastructure and technology investments, and provide legislative backing and incentives to speed the adoption of digital manufacturing technologies. Thus, this is expected to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to capture a significant market share over the forecast period. The region has some of the world's strictest data privacy regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation. This regulatory landscape influenced CSP adoption as an organization's security solutions that could help them comply with data protection and privacy requirements. Ensuring data security and regulatory compliance are top priorities for organizations in Europe. CSP vendors offered robust security features, including encryption, access controls, and audit trails, to protect sensitive content and facilitate GDPR compliance. Thus, this is expected to propel the market growth in the region.

Report Highlights:

By Component, the services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Content services platforms (CSP) vendors and consulting firms offer advisory services to help organizations assess their content management needs define their objectives, and create a roadmap for implementing CSP solutions effectively. These services include the installation, configuration, and deployment of CSP solutions within an organization's IT infrastructure. Moreover, an increasing demand for customized and integrated services as organizations often require CSP solutions tailored to their specific workflows and processes. Customization services involve configuring the CSP platform to align with an organization's unique content management needs. Integration services ensure seamless connectivity between the CSP system and other enterprise applications, such as CRM, ERP and document management systems. Thus, this is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.



By Enterprise Size, the SME segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period. The content services platform market for small and medium-sized enterprises is characterized by a growing recognition of the importance of efficient content management among small businesses. SMEs face unique content management challenges, and CSP solutions cater to their specific needs. These solutions often offer cost-effective options suitable for SME budgets. Many CSP providers offer scalable pricing models, enabling SMEs to start small and expand as their content management needs grow. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



By Deployment, the on-premises segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. On-premises CSP solutions provide organizations with a higher degree of control over their data and content. This level of control is particularly critical for industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, where data privacy and security are critical. Moreover, the on-premises segment can be highly customized to meet specific content management and workflow requirements. This flexibility is valuable for organizations with unique processes and needs. Thus, these properties of on-premises deployment mode are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



the on-premises segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. On-premises CSP solutions provide organizations with a higher degree of control over their data and content. This level of control is particularly critical for industries such as finance, healthcare, and government, where data privacy and security are critical. Moreover, the on-premises segment can be highly customized to meet specific content management and workflow requirements. This flexibility is valuable for organizations with unique processes and needs. Thus, these properties of on-premises deployment mode are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. By End-Use, the government & public sector segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. CSP platforms assist government agencies in effectively managing documents, records, and archives. This includes digitizing paper records, ensuring proper categorization, and establishing retention schedules to meet legal obligations. In addition, many government organizations are undergoing digital transformation initiatives to improve service delivery and operational efficiency. CSPs play a central role by providing digital content management solutions and workflow automation tools. Thereby, driving the segment expansion.

Content Services Platforms Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Global Market Size in 2023 USD 58.20 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2023 USD 15.1 Billion Global Market Size by 2032 USD 237.27 Billion U.S. Market Size by 2032 USD 62.51 Billion Growth Rate from 2023 to 2032 CAGR 16.9%

Market Dynamics:

Driver

Robotic process automation and hyperautomation

The automation of workflow procedures to boost efficiency and effectiveness has long been a strength of content service platforms. Businesses are taking into account the potential effects of integrating emerging technologies into their overall IT strategies as they grow. By automating routine, repetitive processes, RPA may help businesses see results quickly.

These function as an additional stage of smart automation added to CSP, extending automation to enhance an organization's digital transformation. In the coming years, automated bots and Integration with AI, particularly around ML will be a part of RPA’s trajectory within a smart automation. To manage rules-based procedures autonomously, computers and bots learn from prior circumstances and decisions. Thus, this is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraint

High cost and complex implementation

The initial cost of acquiring and implementing CSP solutions, including software licensing, hardware, training, and migration, can be substantial. Small organizations may find these costs prohibitive. In addition, the implementation of a CSP solution can be complex, particularly for large organizations with diverse content repositories and legacy systems. Integrating existing systems with CSPs can be time-consuming and challenging. Thus, this is expected to be a major restraining factor for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Opportunity

Increasing demand for digital content

A profitable potential for the market expansion of content services platforms is anticipated to arise from the need for digital content. The target audience can be reached and engaged with more effectively through digital material than they can through conventional media. Effective digital content serves as a testament to the importance of high-quality material, enabling businesses to invest in platforms that store, manage, secure, distribute, and produce information through an integrated product suite.

For instance, according to a report by WARC, a London-based provider of advertising services, daily consumption of digital material has increased from an average of 3 hours and 17 minutes to 6 hours and 59 minutes. Therefore, the rising demand for digital content will drive the content services platforms market during the anticipated timeframe.

Challenge

Data security and regulatory challenges



Storing sensitive content in the cloud or on third-party platforms raises security and data privacy concerns. Organizations must ensure that CSP providers have robust security measures in place to protect their data from breaches and unauthorized access. Moreover, meeting regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR, HIPAA, or industry-specific standards, can be complex. CSP solutions must be configured to adhere to these regulations, which may vary by region and industry. Thus, data security and regulatory challenges might be major factors that hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , Atlantic Data & Records Management was purchased by GRM Information Management. Historically, Atlantic's Halenthorpe, MD headquarters provided document storage, scanning, and destruction services to the mid-Atlantic area. With well-established businesses in Washington, DC, and Baltimore, GRM already has a significant footprint in the mid-Atlantic area where they already provide services.

, Atlantic Data & Records Management was purchased by GRM Information Management. Historically, Atlantic's Halenthorpe, MD headquarters provided document storage, scanning, and destruction services to the mid-Atlantic area. With well-established businesses in Washington, DC, and Baltimore, GRM already has a significant footprint in the mid-Atlantic area where they already provide services. In June 2022, a prominent content services provider, Hyland started offering its most recent and advanced product upgrades and enhanced solutions to support its customers' digital transformation. Due to the expanded product capability, which includes several content services provided by Hyland, business organizations may develop projects centered on the employee and customer experience while gaining from enhanced platform scalability, administration, and user interface capabilities.

Market Key Players:

Open Text Corporation

Adobe

Hyland Software, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Laserfiche

Microsoft

Oracle

M-Files

Box

Fabasoft International Services GmbH

Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By End-use

BFSI

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



