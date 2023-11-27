PASQAL and Investissement Québec launch a $90 Million Quantum Computing Initiative

Members of Investissement Quebec, PASQAL and DistriQ at the inauguration of Espace Quantique 1

The French leader in quantum computing, PASQAL, is proud to be part of the inauguration of Espace Quantique 1 in the DistriQ Quantum Innovation Zone

We aim to actively participate to the creation of a dynamic ecosystem that will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the quantum industry, while attracting talent and companies from across the globe.” — Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO of PASQAL