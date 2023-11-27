PASQAL and Investissement Québec launch a $90 Million Quantum Computing Initiative
The French leader in quantum computing, PASQAL, is proud to be part of the inauguration of Espace Quantique 1 in the DistriQ Quantum Innovation Zone
We aim to actively participate to the creation of a dynamic ecosystem that will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the quantum industry, while attracting talent and companies from across the globe.”SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PASQAL, a leader in the development of neutral-atom quantum computers, announced today the launch of a $90 million quantum technology initiative over five years in Sherbrooke, Quebec. The project aims to conduct manufacturing and commercialization activities for quantum computers, as well as research and development in collaboration with academic and industrial partners in quantum computing within DistriQ, a quantum innovation zone. The goal of this innovation zone is to establish Sherbrooke as an internationally renowned quantum hub. The Government of Quebec is providing a $15 million loan in connection with this investment project for the establishment of PASQAL SAS's subsidiary in the quantum innovation zone, DISTRIQ, based in Sherbrooke. Moreover, the project is expected to create 53 permanent jobs over the course of five years.
— Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO of PASQAL
Inauguration of Espace Quantique 1: A New Era for Quantum Computing
On November 24, during an official ceremony, the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, officially announced the opening of Espace Quantique 1 alongside the Minister of Economy, Innovation, and Energy, and the Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development and the Minister for the Metropolis and
the Montreal Region, Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon. The CEO of PASQAL, Georges-Olivier Reymond, Chief Technical Officer Loïc Henriet, co-founders Christophe Jurczak and Nobel Prize laureate Alain Aspect, were also present.
Strategic Collaboration between PASQAL and Investissement Québec
PASQAL will play a key role in this initiative, not only as a major partner of DistriQ within Espace Quantique 1, but also in the production, development of technological laboratories, training, and funding for new ventures in the quantum field. The initiative stands as one of the most ambitious endeavors in North America within the field of quantum computing.
An Ambitious Initiative for the Future of Quantum in North America
PASQAL's presence in Sherbrooke represents a major step in the evolution of quantum computing. "Thanks to this unprecedented collaboration between the private and public sectors, we are creating an environment leading to major technological advancements, especially in terms of sustainable development," emphasizes Georges-Olivier Reymond, CEO of PASQAL. "We aim to actively participate in the creation of a dynamic ecosystem that will serve as a catalyst for innovation in the quantum industry, while attracting talent and companies from all over the world."
Investments in Infrastructure and Innovation: The Factory and Espace Quantique 1
In 2024, PASQAL will open a facility at the heart of DistriQ, within Espace Quantique 1, aimed at manufacturing neutral atom quantum computers and the next generation of machines. Quantum Space 1 will also provide a collaborative space of nearly 5,000 square meters dedicated to quantum innovation. Equipped with advanced quantum computers, it will be utilized, among other purposes, by PASQAL as an R&D center, for prototype testing, and for business activities in Canada.
Training and Talent Attraction: PASQAL's Commitment to Education
DistriQ also focuses on training talent. In this context, PASQAL announced a contribution of $500,000 to the creation of a research chair within the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Sherbrooke, which will also benefit from federal and/or local grants.
Support for Startups: The DistriQ Ecosystem and Its Partners
Quantonation, and the Quebec fund Quantacet will collaborate to fund QV Studio, that will support the transition to commercial quantum applications, creating a unique ecosystem within DistriQ for sector startups. This fund aims to invest in around fifteen Quebec-based or foreign companies, especially at the pre-seed or seed stage, that are active within the DistriQ innovation zone. It will foster the development of a strong and internationally competitive Quebec ecosystem in this future-oriented sector."
Christophe Jurczak, CEO of Quantonation and co-founder of PASQAL, states: "Espace Quantique 1 will become a leading center of innovation, facilitating the transition of quantum startups from concept to commercialization and forming a dynamic community around quantum technologies."
About PASQAL
PASQAL builds quantum computers from ordered neutral atoms in 2D and 3D arrays to bring a practical quantum advantage to its customers and address real-world problems. PASQAL was founded in 2019, out of the Institut d’Optique, by Georges-Olivier Reymond, Christophe Jurczak, Professor Dr. Alain Aspect, Nobel Prize Laureate Physics, 2022, Dr. Antoine Browaeys, and Dr. Thierry Lahaye. PASQAL has secured more than €140 million in financing to date. For more information about PASQAL, visit our website or follow us on our social media channels.
