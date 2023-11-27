Quantum Products is Producing and Marketing Kosher/USP Grade High-Quality Glycerin
Corporate Office: 5487 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60630-1249
Operations Site: 3020 Beaumont St. Liberty, Texas 77575
For more information, contact:
Mark Bateman
(281) 622-0283
MrkBateman@Yahoo.com
David S. O’Neill
(773) 792-1310
ONeillChicago@Hotmail.com
Quantum Products is Producing and Marketing Kosher/USP Grade High-Quality Glycerin
3020 Beaumont St. Liberty, TX 77575 — November 27, 2023
Quantum Products LLC
Kosher/USP Grade Glycerin Production
Quantum Products LLC is pleased to announce the start of production of high-quality glycerin at its Greater Houston area facility at 3020 Beaumont St. in Liberty, Texas. The facility utilizes a multi-stage process, including patented vacuum and dilutive distillation units, centrifuges, filter systems, and state-of-the-art process control systems. The plant feed materials will include soybeans, palm, and other plant-based materials. Our manufacturing process and practices will produce a steady supply of clean and consistent food-grade, cosmetic-grade, and medical-grade glycerin that is both Kosher and USP certified. Quantum Products’ goal is to produce glycerin of exceptional marketable quality. Quantum Products will have over one million gallons of high-quality glycerin available for sale each year.
Our production site in Liberty, TX, is strategically linked to country-wide freight and commerce networks. The plant has railcar loading and unloading capability. Liberty, TX, is also close to major interstate highways, which makes inbound feed and outbound product transportation viable. Proximity to international ports in Baytown, TX, just 40 miles south of our plant in Liberty, TX, will allow us to import higher-quality feed materials when available.
Quantum Products is willing to sell in variable quantities ranging from drums and totes to truckloads and railcars. We expect our prices to be competitive in the marketplace. Quantum Products is interested in talking to parties regarding both supplying glycerin feed materials and purchasing our finished products. Again, we are not limited by geographical or volume constraints and are open to talking to potential suppliers and customers. Please contact us to discuss potential opportunities.
Please visit our website: QuantumProductsTX.com
