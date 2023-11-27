TatukGIS Supporting Embarcadero RAD Studio 12 Athens

TatukGIS announces support for the recently released Embarcadero RAD Studio 12 in the latest available version of its GIS Developer Kernel for Delphi edition.

TatukGIS has provided professional grade GIS development tools for Delphi and C++Builder developers for the last 23 years!

TatukGIS SDK product editions, each with essentially the same comprehensive API and geospatial functionality, are available for the Delphi, .NET, ASP.NET, ActiveX, Java, and Python development platforms.

For more information about TatukGIS SDK products, visit: https://tatukgis.com/