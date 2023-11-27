Soft Ionization Proven to Reduce Respiratory Viruses in Room Air by up to 99.98%
Figure of large BSL-3 lab chamber used in study showing soft ionization reduces respiratory virus particles in room air.
Soft ionization has been proven to reduce airborne respiratory viruses in indoor spaces by up to 99.98%, according to a new study in the journal PLOS ONE.
Soft ionization using NPBI is an important tool to reduce contaminants, including respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2, Influenza and RSV, in the spaces where we live, work, and breathe.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft ionization has been proven to reduce airborne respiratory viruses in indoor spaces by up to 99.98%, according to a newly published study in the journal PLOS ONE. The study tested the effectiveness of soft ionization using bipolar ionization (NPBI™) to reduce the number of airborne respiratory virus particles in indoor spaces.
— Dr. Edward Sobek
The results of the study showed that all ion levels tested rapidly inactivated airborne concentrations of respiratory viruses, with the highest levels of ionization reducing virus particles by up to 99.98%. Lead researcher Dr. Edward Sobek, Chief Science Officer at GPS Air, said, “Soft ionization using NPBI is an important tool to reduce contaminants, including respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2, Influenza and RSV, in the spaces where we live, work, and breathe. Using NPBI to distribute ions at the source of these contaminants provides cleaner air where you need it the most.”
The researchers designed the study to test viral concentrations and test chamber conditions that are much closer to real world applications than previous studies. “It is important to design tests as close to real world conditions as possible, to remove bias and not mislead consumers,” researcher Dr. Dwayne Elias explained. “This was not testing in a shoe box; our study was conducted in a large BSL-3 lab chamber using viral concentrations based on the amount of virus that an infected person can aerosolize in casual conversation.”
The results of this study validated a significant tool in the fight against airborne respiratory viruses. Soft ionization has been proven to be effective in reducing airborne respiratory viruses in indoor spaces, a critical part of every healthy building plan. This technology can be used to reduce the spread of airborne respiratory viruses, providing a safer environment for everyone.
For additional information, please contact:
Rachel Lego, Director of Marketing
330-990-2245
rlego@gpsair.com
# # # # # #
About GPS Air:
Founded in 2008, GPS Air is a leader in indoor air quality, with over 30 patents and 250,000 installations worldwide since its founding, including in offices, research labs, schools, universities, health care facilities and airports. GPS Air devices work in conjunction with HVAC systems as part of a multi-layered solution to help improve indoor air quality using a unique and patented low energy, soft ionization technology application called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™). GPS Air branded products are certified to UL 2998, UL’s stringent zero ozone standard. This independent certification is also compliant with the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidance and follows recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Education guidance. GPS Air is ISO 9001:15 certified. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, more information about GPS Air can be found at www.gpsair.com.
Rachel Lego
GPS Air
+1 330-990-2245
rlego@gpsair.com