Soft Ionization Proven to Reduce Respiratory Viruses in Room Air by up to 99.98%

Figure of large BSL-3 lab chamber used in study showing soft ionization reduces respiratory virus particles in room air. Soft ionization technology creates and releases ions into the airstream. When these ions disperse throughout a space, they seek out and form bonds that inactivate virus particles.

Soft ionization has been proven to reduce airborne respiratory viruses in indoor spaces by up to 99.98%, according to a new study in the journal PLOS ONE.

Soft ionization using NPBI is an important tool to reduce contaminants, including respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2, Influenza and RSV, in the spaces where we live, work, and breathe.” — Dr. Edward Sobek