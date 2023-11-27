Integrity Solutions Announces Forthcoming New Book, Listen to Sell

Nashville, TN, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Integrity Solutions, a global leader in sales training and sales performance improvement, announces the upcoming release of “Listen to Sell: How Your Mindset, Skillset, and Human Connections Unlock Sales Performance,” co-authored by Integrity Solutions CEO Mike Esterday and Executive Partner Derek Roberts.

“Listen to Sell” draws on the authors’ decades of industry experience as sales experts and coaches to provide salespeople and their managers with an actionable plan and toolkit for building a new level of confidence and bringing purpose to their customer relationships. Designed to address the unique challenges of today’s complex selling environment, the book explores the conversations, mindset and skillset for success, helping people think differently about their role, break through plateaus and unleash their full potential.

“We wanted to write a book that celebrates sales as a profession and the salesperson as a respected, valued partner,” Esterday and Roberts say. “While the world of sales has grown much more complex, the secret to success lies in mastering the human elements—the universal people principles and behaviors that apply regardless of what is happening today, last year or ten years from now. Because in any selling environment, the most significant variable in your sales success is you.”

The book lays out principles of selling better with integrity, illuminated by examples and insights from the authors’ own experiences, along with tips, exercises and assessments that cover the three pivotal areas that influence sales success:

1. Mindset: Conversations with Yourself

2. Skillset: Conversations with Customers

3. Coaching Conversations for Skill and Will

Jack Zenger and Joe Folkman, co-founders of Zenger Folkman, have called Listen to Sell “a refreshingly different book about selling that elevates the role of sales to the level it deserves.” And Lisa Earle McLeod, author of Selling With Noble Purpose, says the book “spells out clearly why selling is about establishing your true purpose and unlocking your internal drivers.”

“Listen to Sell: How Your Mindset, Skillset, and Human Connections Unlock Sales Performance” will be officially released in partnership with Page Two Books on February 6, 2024, but is available for pre-order now. For a free preview of the book and additional information about bulk orders and speaker inquiries, visit the Listen to Sell website: https://www.integritysolutions.com/listen-to-sell/

About the Authors

Mike Esterday first discovered his talent for sales when he ranked number one out of 6,000 sales professionals in his first sales role, and then recruited and managed hundreds of salespeople. Forty years later, Esterday is a sought-after coach, speaker and leader in sales management and training. Esterday established multiple successful companies and is a founding partner and CEO of Integrity Solutions. A past board member of ISA- the global Association of Learning Providers- he is also a contributing member to the Forbes Business Council.

Derek Roberts has built, trained and coached sales teams and sales leaders for nearly thirty years. Although he is an executive coach, consultant and professional speaker, he is quick to identify himself first and foremost as a sales professional. An executive partner with Integrity Solutions since 1999, Roberts also owns the consulting and training firm Roberts Business Group, which sells and distributes Integrity Solutions’ products. In addition to “Listen to Sell,” Roberts is co-author of “Be a Mindsetter: The Essential Guide to Inspire, Influence and Impact Others.”

