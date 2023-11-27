TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Vancouver, B.C., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to provide an operational update for the SASB gas field. The Company is holding a workshop in Ankara, Turkey between December 4 and 8th the subject being boosting production from its existing six wells as well as the 2024 work program planning.



The Company has received a report from Frontier Project Solutions, a Calgary based engineering company founded in 1977, to assist in facilitating artificial lift solutions to curtail water loading issues. Frontier has over 50 years of hands-on experience with well pumps, how to install them and where to procure these items in a fast and timely manner. Initially 2 to 3 different artificial lift solutions will be implemented starting with the Akcakoca platform.

2024 Work Program Updates

The next phase of SASB development includes bringing on production from 5 additional wells next year bringing the total producing wells to 11, targeting gas reserves in existing wells on the three tripods. Preliminary indications suggest that at least two of the future sidetrack wells would benefit from artificial lift and may not have to be re-drilled. Artificial lift would result in an 85% cost savings over redrilling representing a savings net to Company of about US$4 million per well. The other proposed sidetracks are also being evaluated for cost savings.

In addition to SASB, the Company receives about US $300,000 per month from the Cendere oil field.

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first and largest-scale natural gas development projects and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The Company has a 50% interest in 3 high impact oil exploration blocks in S.E. Turkiye.

