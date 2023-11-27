New Book "Midjourney Master" reveals some of the secrets behind artificial intelligence and image creation
New book about creating images using Midjourney AI now available in several languages. Real book and ebook. Search "Midjourney Master" for the English version.COPENHAGEN, SJAELLAND, DENMARK, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book "Midjourney Master" reveals some of the secrets behind artificial intelligence and image creation.
Can artificial intelligence on the computer create original art?, or is it just copy art? Can we humans create art with the help of artificial intelligence, and then who is the artist?
In a world where artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming creative industries, author Martin Schaldemose announces the publication of "Midjourney Master", a ground-breaking book that delves into the role of the tool Midjourney in the visual arts. This current release comes at a time when the use of AI to create images has become more accessible and popular than ever.
"Midjourney Master" is a comprehensive guide that explores how artificial intelligence can be used to create magnificent works of visual art. Written with both beginners and experienced users in mind, the book contains step-by-step instructions, case studies that give readers the necessary tools to master AI-powered visual art.
At a time when AI technology is developing rapidly, "Midjourney Master" provides an insight into how these systems work, their potential, and the ethical considerations that come with the use of AI in the arts. The book also gives a unique insight into the art world of the future, where human creativity meets the endless possibilities of the machine.
Author Martin Schaldemose has for many years worked with software development, computers, technology and agile project management as a focal point. He is an agile practitioner, scrum master, coach and consultant, with great curiosity about technology, and thinks that theory is interesting if, together with technology, it can translate ideas and dreams into concrete products and services that provide measurable improvements, in the real world.
"Midjourney Master" is a must-read for artists, designers, students and anyone who is fascinated by the intersection between technology and creativity. The book is now available online and in leading bookstores in Denmark and internationally, as well as libraries.
