PaymentsFirst Announces Rich Leary Elected by Nacha and the Promotions of Jennifer Stadler and Mandy Herman
Jennifer Stadler, CPP, CCE, Executive Vice President, Education, Operations, Marketing, and Support, PaymentsFirst
PaymentsFirst is delighted to share that Nacha has disclosed the final ballot of Board of Director candidates approved by their members.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaymentsFirst is delighted to share that Nacha has disclosed the final ballot of Board of Director candidates approved by their members. Our President and CEO, Rich Leary has been elected to the Board. His directorship will commence on January 1, 2024. Rich has a commendable history of national committee participation, including the Federal Reserve Retail Payments Advisory Group and The Clearing House Electronic Payments Network Business Committee, making him a valuable addition to the Nacha board. As the only Payment Association representative on the Nacha Board, Rich is uniquely positioned to advocate for financial institutions. Rich recently retired from Wells Fargo after holding leadership roles in Account Services, Check Processing, Electronic Commerce Services, Financial Crimes, Wholesale Lockbox, and Wire Operations for over 35 years. He earned his B.A. in Economics from Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. This is indeed a proud moment for the entire PaymentsFirst community. We eagerly anticipate Mr. Leary's significant contributions to the Nacha Board. His depth of knowledge coupled with his keen understanding of payment operations and strategic innovations will undoubtedly add great value to the Board and its members.
PaymentsFirst is excited to announce the promotion of Jennifer Stadler to the role of Executive Vice President of Education, Operations, Marketing, and Support. Ms. Stadler is an accomplished professional in the financial payments industry, with extensive certifications and nearly 25 years of experience. She holds the prestigious certification of Certified Payment Professional from the Electronic Transaction Association, showcasing her expertise in card payments. Additionally, Ms. Stadler is certified as a Cryptocurrency Expert, further broadening her knowledge in the evolving payments landscape. Ms. Stadler is an active participant in the Center for Payments Communications, Corporate Initiative, and Market Intelligence workgroups. Her vast experience and credentials make her a sought-after speaker at high-profile industry events, such as Payments, Federal Reserve's Business and Consumer Payments Advisory Council (BACPAC), CUNA, NCUA, and more. We at PaymentsFirst are thrilled to see Ms. Stadler step into her new role where her extensive industry knowledge, experience, and leadership skills will undoubtedly continue to drive our association forward.
PaymentsFirst is pleased to announce the promotion of Mandy Herman to the position of Vice President of Operations and Support. With nearly 25 years of experience in the payments industry, Ms. Herman’s expertise and leadership capabilities make her an invaluable asset to our team. Ms. Herman actively participates in numerous workgroups. These include the Center for Payments Communication, Corporate Initiative, and Staff Development workgroups. She also contributes to the ECCHO Exception and Fraud workgroup and serves on Nacha Payment Alliance committees. Ms. Herman’s impact on the Solutions Payments Conference planning committee was crucial and displayed her commitment to the advancement of the industry. Ms. Herman holds an AS degree in Business Management from Gadsden State, she is also a distinguished Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and National Check Professional (NCP), certifications that further validate her proficiency in the domain of payments. We at PaymentsFirst are confident that Ms. Herman will continue to make significant strides in her new role as Vice President of Operations and Support. We congratulate her on her well-deserved promotion.
About PaymentsFirst: PaymentsFirst is a non-profit Payments Association for Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and South Carolina. PaymentsFirst originated with a merger in 2015 with the Tennessee Automated Clearing House Association (TACHA), Georgia Automated Clearing House Association (GACHA), Alabama Automated Clearing House Association (ALACHA), and South Carolina Clearing House Association (SOCACHA). PaymentsFirst provides support, education, risk, and compliance services to the financial and payments industry. We support the secure use, advancement, and understanding of payment systems for our members, transcending the customer experience in payments, ACH, Checks, Cards, Wires, RDC, Faster & Emerging Payments, and more!
Jennifer Stadler, CPP, CCE
PaymentsFirst
+1 866-993-3753
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram