The Tällberg Foundation Announces Mentors for 2024 Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders Initiative

Tällberg Foundation reveals mentors for 2024 TLML initiative, fostering innovative, courageous, globally impactful leadership through a year-long exchange.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tällberg Foundation announces the mentors who will participate in its 2024 Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) initiative, expanding its commitment to innovative, courageous, universally grounded, and globally impactful leadership. Building on the success of the Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, this program provides a distinctive platform for accomplished leaders to inspire others through a year-long, intense exchange of ideas, experiences, and expertise.

The thirteen mentors for TLML24, each of whom will work with an emerging leader chosen through a highly selective, juried process, are all active in Tällberg’s global network:

Isabel Aninat, Chile, legal scholar and law dean at the Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez;

Rana Dajani, Jordan, molecular biologist and human rights advocate;

Vishakha Desai, US/India, Asia scholar with a focus on art, culture, policy, and women's rights; Columbia University;

Ulla-Britt Fräjdin-Hellqvist, Sweden, physics engineer and board professional;

Helena Nilsson Friberg, Sweden, business leader and organizational development expert;

Jocelyn Goh, UK/Singapore, entrepreneur and executive coach;

Gary Knight, US, photojournalist and editor;

Kurt Lauk, Germany, business executive and investor;

Mads Schack Lindegaard, Denmark/Zimbabwe, humanitarian NGO executive;

Cecilia Neher, Switzerland/Venezuela, social leader and philanthropy advisor;

Diane Osgood, US, sustainability strategist;

Daniel Martinez Valle, Mexico, investor and transformational business leader;

Stelios Vassilakis, Greece, classics scholar and strategic consultant.

"TLML is based on a simple premise: it takes great leaders to nurture great leaders,” said Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation. “These mentors will bring their many collective decades of diverse, global experience and accomplishment to help high-potential leaders develop their capacity to lead in a world that desperately needs new global approaches and solutions.”

Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders has evolved from years of the Foundation’s efforts to identify and nurture great leadership, including leaders whose impact lies mostly in the future. The initiative as now conceived was piloted during 2023 under the guidance of Michael Niconchuk, who works at the intersection of trauma recovery, migration and violent conflict and also serves as a director of the Tällberg Foundation. “TLML is neither coaching nor training; the idea is to create an environment within which mentors and mentees can share their experiences while learning with and from each other,” said Niconchuk. “Our experience this year—and our expectation for next year—is that it’s a win/win for all the participants.”

Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders is supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

The Tällberg Foundation, launched in 1981, exists to explore the issues that are challenging —and changing— our societies. Today, those challenges are profound: the world that we have known since the mid-20th century, which produced unprecedented peace as well as human advance, is changing at a pace and in directions that threaten to evolve towards Orwellian dystopia.

But forces for “good” still exist and need to be renewed, made more muscular and more effective. The Foundation aspires to be part of that process.

Tällberg’s work program focuses on understanding how to re-inject ethics into leadership; re-establish the legitimacy of governance; and manage, instead of being managed by, disruptive technologies, climate change, mass migration and other phenomena. We aim to contribute to the new thinking —and new acting— required by this moment in history. Learn more at tallbergfoundation.org and tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world’s leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants to nonprofit organizations in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare. SNF funds organizations and projects worldwide that aim to achieve a broad, lasting, and positive impact for society at large, and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving the public welfare.

Since 1996, the Foundation has committed more than $3.7 billion through over 5,300 grants to nonprofit organizations in more than 130 countries around the world. Learn more at SNF.org.