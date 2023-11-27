CEMATRIX Promotes Randy Boomhour to Chief Operating Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company") a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products is pleased to announce that Randy Boomhour has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer effective January 1st, 2024. Mr. Boomhour is currently the Chief Financial Officer of CEMATRIX and General Manager of CEMATRIX Canada. The Company has retained a recruiting firm and the search for a new CFO is underway. Mr. Boomhour will maintain his current CFO responsibilities until a new CFO is hired.



“During his time at CEMATIX as CFO, Randy helped worked with me to spearhead CEMATRIX’s capital raising efforts, simplify and de-lever our balance sheet and to strengthen our relationships with key stakeholders. In addition to his CFO responsibilities, Randy successfully guided our Canadian Division this year, a year in which this Division is realizing significant revenue growth from recent years including a return to profitability” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “The Board of Directors and myself both congratulate Randy on his promotion, and we are confident in his ability to work with our leadership team to continue our success going forward.”

“I am honoured to have earned the support of Jeff and the Board for this key role in the Company” stated Randy Boomhour. “I am proud to be part of a strong leadership team that lives our values every day, that has delivered record results in 2023 and that is expecting continued growth for the foreseeable future. I am strongly aligned with our shareholders, and we remain laser focused on delivering our strategic plan to remain a growing, cashflow positive company coupled with a strong simplified balance sheet that positions us for future growth.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial, energy and commercial markets. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO”). This has made CEMATRIX a true leader in North America’s growing Cellular Concrete market. CEMATRIX’s 2022 investment in Glavel Inc., of Burlington Vermont, a foamed glass manufacturer, has strengthened CEMATRIX’s commitment to the environment in the infrastructure construction space. For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com .

