Decimal Point Analytics Wins Canadian Reg Tech Award for Best ESG Solution 2023

INDIA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decimal Point Analytics, a leader in innovative financial technology solutions, has been named the winner in the prestigious Canadian RegTech Awards for its exceptional contributions to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions. This recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable and responsible business practices.

The Canadian RegTech Awards recognize excellence and innovation in the rapidly evolving field of regulatory technology. Decimal Point Analytics stood out among tough competition for its outstanding contributions to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) solutions, showcasing the company's commitment to advancing sustainable and responsible business practices.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Canadian RegTech Awards," said Shailesh Dhuri, CEO, of Decimal Point Analytics. " At Decimal Point, we are driven by a mission to develop cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but surpass the ever-changing needs of our clients, particularly in the critical domain of ESG. This award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and innovation of our team."

ESG considerations have become integral to modern business practices, and Decimal Point Analytics has demonstrated a profound understanding of the complexities associated with integrating ESG factors into decision-making processes. The company's winning solution not only aligns with industry best practices but also sets new standards for excellence in the RegTech sector.

The Canadian RegTech Awards are a benchmark for recognizing leaders and innovators in the regulatory technology space, and Decimal Point Analytics is proud to be acknowledged as the winner in the 'Best ESG Solution' category.

