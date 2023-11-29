Kickstarter Nov.30th - Join the metaDog Kickstarter Campaign, Explore the Future of Robotic Pet Companions
A robotic companion that offers genuine emotional interaction and supportment.
metaDog is the most realistic...When my dog died, I've got some robotic dogs. Elephant Robotics actually produced this dog with companionship and therapeutic aspects in mind.”BOSTON, M.A, U.S, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the widespread acclaim and success of our metaCat companion robot last year, which successfully delivered over 50,000 units , Elephant Robotics is thrilled to introduce our latest companion pet Dog - metaDog. metaDog's Kickstarter campagin will be starting on November 30th. Just like its metaCat buddy, metaDog is more than a robot; it is a testament to our commitment to bringing the pet experience into the future, crafting a robotic companion that offers genuine emotional interaction and supportment.
metaDog's design is inspired by the most popular dog breeds - the Husky and Shiba, with their lifelike appearance and feel, including soft fur, food-grade silicone tongue, and active tail movements. These detailed designs, along with its seven different dog sounds and numerous vivid actions, make metaDog an interactive companion that responds to touch and sound.
metaDog is equipped with dynamic eyes, cute ears, and a tail, and can interact through over 30 voice commands, providing rich emotional interaction. It can imitate a real dog's blinking, squinting, and eye movements, and can even respond to verbal instruction, bringing users an unparalleled immersive experience.
Each metaDog comes with practical accessories, including a USB-C charging cable, a comb, and a lint roller, all included in thoughtfully designed packaging. metaDog's technical specifications are impressive, with a rechargeable lithium battery that provides up to 12 hours of sustained battery life.
We have prepared exclusive offers for early backers. Participating in our crowdfunding campaign not only gets you metaDog at a history low price but also the chance to win limited edition products and exclusive gifts. Let's join together in this revolution of future pets, for an unprecedented companionship experience.
We invite you to witness and become a part of this revolutionary journey of robotic pet companions on November 30th. Visit our Kickstarter page to discover the charm of metaDog, and add a touch of warmth to your life with technology.
