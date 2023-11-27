European Sustainability Initiative Names Wealth Manager as New Co-Chair

Christina Malmqvist, a Managing Director at Edelweiss Capital Group, is the new co-chair of ESI

Christina Malmqvist, a Managing Director at Edelweiss Capital Group, was appointed as Co-Chair of the nonprofit.

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Sustainability Initiative has announced that senior wealth management professional Christina Malmqvist is to be its new Co-Chair until 2025, and will work alongside existing Chairperson Susi Zijderveld to scale the platform.

Ms Zijderveld, a former lawyer, was previously the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Dutch Railways as well as Acting CEO of the Dutch Chamber of Commerce. She has a formidable track record of serving in governance roles, including at several other nonprofit organizations.

Ms Malmqvist was one of 5 new faces appointed to ESI's Management Committee. She is a Managing Director at Edelweiss Capital Group, where she oversees more than 100 Relationship Managers who interface directly with the firm's HNWI clients. She believes that her professional experience will help her advance the interests of ESI.

Ms Malmqvist said: "ESI's main objective is to unite private sector corporations across Europe, so as to deliver real solutions for the climate emergency we are facing. I am very used to dealing with high net worth individuals who themselves hold important roles and can influence the thinking of companies, either as executives, investors or VIP clients. I am not here to get political. The climate crisis is real, and it affects all of humanity. We need to tackle it with real action, not just endless debates and slogans."

ESI has officially put forward 4 proposals that they want 500 companies to adopt by 2025, one of which is to completely eliminate the use of disposable plastic throughout the entirety of the supply chain.