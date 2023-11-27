Anzen Engineering Switzerland: A Year of Unwavering Commitment to Engineering Excellence
Anzen is a European leader in the aerospace and defense industry, with presence in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, USA and the United Arab Emirates.LUZERN, SWITZERLAND, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its opening in 2022 the Anzen Engineering's Luzern branch has been characterized by offering high-quality services supported by the work of a local team of senior engineering experts with extensive international experience, which allows them to identify and understand the needs of the industry and its companies in a more efficient way.
Since 2022, Anzen is already collaborating in relevant projects in the region by providing System Engineering, Safety & Reliability and Digital Engineering (Model Based System Engineering). The main industries on which Anzen is providing its services are traditional aviation and helicopters (both civil and military platforms), eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing), UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) and space.
Since 2023, Anzen is also a member of the Drone Industry Association Switzerland and of the Swiss Aerospace Cluster to be close to the industry actors and participate to workshops and discussions about the current and future challenges of the industry.
According to the latest aviation report of the Swiss Business Aviation Association (SBAA), has grown by more than 160% in turnover since 2019, that directly and indirectly employs more than 34,100 people, and has an impact of more than CHF 15 billion to the country's economy. That is why the main growth of the company relies on aerospace industry according to the strategic roadmap for the following years.
Switzerland is also considered to be one of the countries with the greatest commitment to innovation and research. According to the Global Innovation Index 2023 published by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Swiss country tops the index of the world's most innovative economies for the 13th time, ahead of countries such as Sweden, USA, UK or Singapore.
About Anzen Engineering
Anzen Engineering has extensive international experience in safety, reliability (RAMS) and digital engineering (MBSE-MBSA) in different industries, such as aeronautics, aerospace, defense or unmanned aircraft, sectors in which exercises international leadership. Since its birth in 2019 in Spain, this multinational company works with the most important players in their respective industries. Currently, Anzen Engineering counts with more than 40 highly trained and experienced engineers in the USA, Switzerland and United Arab Emirates, in addition to Spain.
