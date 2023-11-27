Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council announces Anselm Bossacoma as Vice President
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc Corsi, President of the Catalan American Council (CAC), the premier business-oriented association for the Catalan Diaspora in the United States, is proud to announce the election of Anselm Bossacoma as Vice President.
Anselm’s entrepreneurial prowess and pedigree in commerce relations stem from a successful career in innovation, tech, and trade. A savant of business expansion and strategy, Anselm is the Chief Strategy Officer at Seidor Opentrends, where he has grown the company’s presence and revenue in the US market through calculated branding, customer growth, and tactical development. Anselm has previously served as the Trade Commissioner to the United States for the Government of Catalonia. Among Anselm’s many accomplishments during his tenure as Trade Commissioner, he created the Catalonia-California Bilateral Cooperation Agreement in 2015 and worked with California Governor Jerry Brown and Catalonia President Artur Mas co-founding the Under 2 Coalition on net zero emissions. As Executive Director of Catalonia Trade & Investment, Anselm developed and promoted transatlantic ventures, advising Fortune 500 companies, SMBs and technology startups.
“Anselm brings a unique knowledge of the transatlantic business environment and has repeatedly built up Catalan startups in the United States and helped American multinational corporations get established in Catalonia. Anselm’s experience and skills in establishing bilateral trade between Catalonia and the United States are invaluable to the CAC. For an organization looking to promote connections and partnerships between the Catalan speaking world and American businesses and leaders, there is not a better person for the job,” said CAC President Marc Corsi.
Given the background of Anselm’s career, he is excited to assume his new role:
“As a Catalan-American entrepreneur, I am enthused to expand our engagements with enterprises and leaders on both sides of the pond. The transatlantic links between the American land and Catalans go back to the development and establishment of the United States. A relationship that has always been rich culturally, politically, scientifically and commercially. As Vice President of the Catalan American Council I want to catalyze the unique opportunities posed by this connection through the exchange of knowledge and ideas” said Anselm Bossacoma.
Ivan Kiryakin
Catalan American Council
+1 415-985-5277
info@catalanamerican.org