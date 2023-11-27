Pride Hotels & Resorts grows direct revenue 5x with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce & Digital Marketing
The hospitality chain, with 62 hotels across India, sees its direct bookings double to 4% of total occupancy after onbooardinf Simplotel.
We couldn’t believe that within a couple of months our direct bookings through the website outnumbered the bookings we received from OTAs. We realised that only Simplotel has the tech similar to OTAs.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Pride Group of Hotels has seen its revenue from direct bookings record a phenomenal 15x boost after partnering with Simplotel. One of the country’s fastest growing hospitality chains, Pride Hotels decided to onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine) and Simplotel Digital Marketing to grow its organic traffic and skyrocket its direct bookings.
— Kushal Ranjan, Associate Vice-President at Pride Hotels
Kushal Ranjan, Associate Vice-President at Pride Hotels, said, “We really wanted to leverage Simplotel’s expertise in Google Hotel Ads. The industry spoke highly about Simplotel delivering phenomenal results. We began the partnership with our 24-room property in Gir. We couldn’t believe that within a couple of months our direct bookings through the website outnumbered the number of bookings we received from online travel agencies (OTAs). Simplotel’s Digital Marketing worked so well that our official website was now getting ranked as the first result on Google’s search engine result pages (SERP). Witnessing this outcome, we started onboarding all our remaining properties on to Simplotel Hotel E-commerce.”
Kushal added, “Simplotel’s Digital Marketing expertise in technical and content search engine optimisation (SEO) boosted our direct bookings remarkably. We could now optimise our pricing strategy and even drive additional revenue through add-ons. Additionally, Simplotel Hotel E-commerce helped our guests to complete their booking journey within three steps. We would hardly get any bookings These factors motivated us to switch our booking engine and website design to Simplotel.”
Pride Hotels had initially considered other providers for the website and booking engine. However, they realised that only Simplotel had the technology that was similar to OTAs. The hospitality chain was able to create offers on the fly, both at the property and chain-level. Additionally, their marketing communications team was able to leverage Simplotel’s suggestions to create new promotions, packages and advertising to upsell F&B outlets, spa, romantic getaways, et al, which ultimately drove more direct revenue.
Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said, “Pride Hotels is a very engaged customer and uses our technology to the fullest. They are super responsive to making changes. We are really stoked to see them record such a phenomenal growth in their direct bookings’ revenue and we see more.”
About Pride Hotels:
Pride Group of Hotels is one of the country’s fastest growing hospitality chains. Founded in 1988 by Mr. S.P. Jain with a 111-room property in Pune, Pride Hotels has rapidly gone on to increase its footprint with nearly 62 hotels across India.
To learn more, please visit https://www.pridehotel.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk, Simplotel Guest Connect (Email Marketing) and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 25 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail hello@simplotel.com.
