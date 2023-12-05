AKNEYE Enters Fastexverse: A Fusion of Art, Technology, and Digital Innovation
AKNEYE redefines art's boundaries. From traditional sculptures to digital NFTs the Fastexverse highlights its role in shaping the digital art marketplace.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AKN announces its latest venture - AKNEYE in Fastexverse, showcasing its signature eye sculptures renowned for integrating traditional art with digital technology. This initiative offers artists a novel platform to blend their creativity with the virtual world.
AKNEYE represents AKN's vision of connecting the tangible realm of art with the expansive possibilities of the digital world, beginning with the exploration of the 'third eye's power.'
Basically, artists are provided with blank sculptures as canvases, which are transformed into NFTs, symbolizing the convergence of art with the digital age.
AKNEYE fosters a global artistic conversation, inviting artists from various backgrounds to contribute their unique styles and stories, thus enriching the project's diversity. Over 39 artists from 17 countries worldwide have joined the project and shared their side of the project on AKNEYE’s physical sculptures showcased not only in Fastexverse but in the ftNFT Phygital Space located in Dubai Mall. Adapting to the digital shift, AKNEYE expands into the Fastexverse, evolving the experience and appreciation of art in a virtual setting.
Akneye’s Digital Gallery in Fastexverse transcends traditional art boundaries, offering interactive and dynamic art experiences enhanced by Fastexverse's advanced technological infrastructure. The gallery offers an immersive experience of art viewing, global interactions, and a glimpse into the future of art, where creativity, technology, and global connectivity blend seamlessly.
At the core of AKN's philosophy is the belief that perspective shapes our interpretation of the world, encouraging artists to draw inspiration from their diverse experiences and surroundings.
