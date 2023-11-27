Gujarat’s First-of-its-kind Jal Utsav Successfully Concluded; Wrote History as Record-Breaking Attendance of Over 125000

The grand finale, held at the enchanting Het Ni Haveli in Amreli District, featured the esteemed presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, India's Minister for Environment, marking a historic celebration of water, life, and sustainability. From the 15th to the 25th of November, Jal Utsav proved to be more than a festival, it was a movement celebrating and inspiring people on the importance of water and its conservation. al Utsav has drawn the attention and interest of many as it showcased a range of attractions, including Exhilarating Water Sports, a Serene Tent City, a Picturesque Lakeside Café, Captivating Horse and Fountain Shows, an Exciting Carnival, and the enchant

AMRELI, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable finale, the 10-day Jal Utsav, co-organized by the Government of Gujarat and Dholakia Foundation, culminated on the 25th of November with the esteemed presence of Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, India’s Minister for Environment. The closing ceremony held at Het Ni Haveli, Amreli District, was a grand spectacle celebrating water, life, and sustainability, bringing together a diverse audience from different cities including Amreli, Rajkot and other neighbouring villages.

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ji, in his speech, commended the Dholakia Foundation for its extensive environmental conservation efforts, highlighting the construction of check dams and the revitalisation of over 140 lakes over a 37-kilometer area. He admired the transformed landscape, once arid, now flowing with water bodies, tent houses, Kisna Nature Park and many more. He further applauded Padma Shri Savji Bhai Dholakiya's dedication to all these notable social works, as likewise recognised by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji describing him as a "Kohinoor".

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ji, in his speech, commended the Dholakia Foundation for its extensive environmental conservation efforts, highlighting the construction of check dams and the revitalisation of over 140 lakes over a 37-kilometer area. He admired the transformed landscape, once arid, now flowing with water bodies, tent houses, Kisna Nature Park and many more. He further applauded Padma Shri Savji Bhai Dholakiya's dedication to all these notable social works, as likewise recognised by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji describing him as a “Kohinoor”.

The Environment Minister concluded his public address with a the meaningful chant participated by the the audience, "Jal hai toh jeevan hai, jal hai toh vikas hai, jal hai toh khushiyali hai, jal hai toh samridhi hai, jal hai toh bhavishya hai," emphasising the value of water in ensuring a livable future.

On the other hand, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged everyone’s collective efforts for Jal Utsav and Water Conservation during the 26th November edition of Mann Ki Baat.

His heartfelt message signalled the importance of Water, how it can and has brought everyone together for India's first-of-its-kind Jal Utsav. Dholakia Foundation Founder Savji Bhai Dholakia, in return, expressed deepest gratitude and respect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only for such motivating public messages, but also for inspiring everyone to do good for the planet and humanity.

The recently concluded festival welcomed an astounding 125,000 visitors from different corners of the country, providing employment opportunities for nearly a thousand locals across various sectors, including skilled labour, design, construction, administration, and manual labour. The festival's organic promotion by enthusiastic visitors underscored its potential as a catalyst for bolstering ecotourism.

Jal Utsav has drawn the attention and interest of many as it showcased a range of attractions, including Exhilarating Water Sports, a Serene Tent City, a Picturesque Lakeside Café, Captivating Horse and Fountain Shows, an Exciting Carnival, and the enchanting Kisna Nature Park. Adding to the unique experience were Hot Air Balloon Rides and Paramotoring, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Dudhala, Amreli. From the 15th to the 25th of November, Jal Utsav proved to be more than a festival, it was a movement celebrating and inspiring people on the importance of water and its conservation.

The apparent joy and enjoyment of families and diverse communities at Jal Utsav were heartwarming and concrete proof to the festival's success in bringing people together. It was not just an event; it was a moment of unity and celebration, deeply rooted in the mission of fostering awareness and action for water conservation.

As we close the curtains of this year’s sought-after Jal Utsav, Gujarat wrote a history of hosting what is now recognised as one of India's most well-attended Water Festivals. Since its opening on the 15th of November, Jal Utsav has been a pivotal platform for water awareness, attracting a significant number of visitors and driving substantial developments in the arid regions of Amreli. This initiative of the Dholakia Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Gujarat, has become a beacon of sustainability and grassroots development as a result of impactful initiatives like Mission 102030 and Mission 100x.

The organisers extend its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who patronised Jal Utsav and came to experience the first-of-its-kind celebration. Same gratitude is to the dedicated staff, volunteers, and the unwavering support of the Government of Gujarat and Gujarat Tourism, whose collective efforts made this event a resounding success.

For more information and to stay connected with the ongoing journey of water conservation, visit www.jalutsav.com or email jalutsav@dholakia.foundation.

