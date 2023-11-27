Creative Society Is Set to Host Uncensored 18+ Public Forum on Climate Solutions "Global Crisis. The Responsibility."

Global Crisis. The Responsibility | International Online Forum. December 2, 2023 No One Believes, But THIS Will Happen Soon If We Do Nothing What If EARTH Has 13 YEARS Left?

Creative Society hosts 'Global Crisis. The Responsibility' on Dec 2, 2023, 12 PM EST - a hard-hitting, uncensored forum on climate challenges and solutions.

You deserve to know the truth on how to take care of yourselves, save your lives and the lives of your family. You deserve to be part of the history, not part of the tragedy.” — Creative Society Volunteers

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented move to address the pressing climate crisis, the Creative Society is hosting an international online forum titled " Global Crisis. The Responsibility " on December 2, 2023, at 12:00PM EST. This groundbreaking event, aimed at adults and sensible audience, will be an uncensored, hard-hitting discussion on the dire climate challenges facing humanity and the solutions.The forum seeks to answer pressing questions that linger in the public mind: What is happening to our planet? Why are catastrophic events becoming more frequent and devastating? And most crucially, can humanity avert a global catastrophe?Our planet is at a crossroads, with thousands of lives at stake due to increasing environmental disasters. Despite the gravity of the situation, there's a noticeable silence from governments, media, scientists, and public figures — not out of ignorance, but from a lack of clear solutions. The forum will change that at once.This forum will deliver:---> 27 YEARS OF INDEPENDENT RESEARCH:Delve into a multidisciplinary study of climate cataclysms, including studies of other planets and the 12,000-year cycle of climate catastrophes. Unfiltered research that's driven by true science, not by agendas.---> TRUE CAUSES OF CLIMATE CATACLYSMS:Discover the real story behind climate disasters, unveil the facts and figures that define our planet's fate in 2024 and beyond.---> CONSEQUENCES OF INACTION:Understand the dire outcome of ignoring crucial information.---> THE SOLUTIONSThe event will bring together the brightest minds, including scientists, active participants of Creative Society and thought leaders, to discuss potential solutions and strategies to overcome the climate crisis. The Creative Society emphasizes that while we face a multitude of problems, our shared climate challenge eclipses them all. There's a window of opportunity for change, but it requires collective action and ability for people to learn more about true causes.The forum will be broadcast live online on all social media platforms, providing an opportunity for people worldwide to join the discussion and take a stand. Viewers can watch the event on the official Creative Society website and on Rumble at the provided links.Event Details:Title: "Global Crisis. The Responsibility"Date: December 2, 2023Time: 12:00 PM ESTWatch Online: Creative Society Website ( https://creativesociety.com/global-crisis-the-responsibility ) and Rumble Channel Attention: Strictly 18+ Content AdvisoryThis forum, "Global Crisis. The Responsibility," is an unflinching, uncensored examination of the stark realities facing our planet. It is designed for an adult audience, prepared to confront challenging and, at times, disturbing content. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.About Creative Society:CREATIVE SOCIETY is an international project that unites people from over 180 countries on a voluntary basis. The goal of the project is to transition, in a legal and peaceful way, within the shortest possible time, to a new creative format of society worldwide, where human life will be the highest value.

