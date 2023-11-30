Michael Corbin (R) GA Congressional District 7, Visits Southern Border in Eagle Pass, TX
Michael Corbin (R) visits Southern Border as he aims to win Congressional seat in Georgia's 7th District, in 2024.PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Corbin, Republican Candidate representing Georgia’s 7th Congressional District took a visit to the U.S – Mexico border in November. He was graciously invited by Legacy PAC who is launching a series of border tours, and a subsequent documentary, taking America First candidates to the border and showing them first-hand the crisis caused by our country’s open borders. Legacy PAC is an organization that focuses support on America First candidates.
“Every congressional candidate needs to visit the border to see it firsthand, legacy PAC will help get them there. ”— Jared Craig President Legacy PAC
Michael strongly agrees with Legacy PAC’s statement regarding the importance of Congressional Candidates visiting the Southern Border.
“What I witnessed at the border, was point blank a humanitarian crisis. A crisis that carries with it devastating short- and long-term consequences to America’s national security, economic stability, and critical infrastructure. It is simply not sustainable. It is a tidal wave that's risen above our heads, that we cannot outrun at this pace. Far too many in Washington, D.C. refuse to acknowledge the border crisis tsunami, however it will come crashing down if we don't reverse course. For as long as I serve in Congress, I will never support the devastating inaction playing out before our eyes. Every state has become a border state under the current administration. I want to sincerely thank Legacy PAC for the invite, and I encourage all candidates and sitting member of Congress to come see this crisis with their own eyes.” - Michael Corbin, Congressional Candidate (R), GA CD7
About Michael Corbin:
Corbin’s ethos is based on Faith, Freedom, and Facts. America First. A proud conservative, husband and father of two, a graduate of Duluth High School in Gwinnett County and holds a degree from The University of Georgia, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and International Affairs. His professional career spans 19 years of business development leadership in the communications industry. He is a member of The Gwinnett GOP, Peachtree Corners Baptist Church Missions Committee and Deacon, Board of Directors for Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries.
Key Issues:
- Strengthening and leveraging our economy
- Lowering taxes
- Restoring fiscal responsibility in the Federal Government
- Securing our borders safely and ethically, while allowing lawful immigration to pursue the American dream
- Strengthening our military and supporting our veterans
- Holding “Big Tech” accountable by introducing legislation to amend section 230 (enacted as part of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, Title V of
the Telecommunications Act of 1996, generally providing online entities immunity from their actions)
- Energy independence
- Defending our 2nd Amendments rights
- Term Limits, Corbin strongly believes political offices, should have term limits; endorsed by U.S. Term Limits (USTL) organization. President Philip Blumel
commented on Corbin's pledge, "Michael's strong support of term limits shows that there are individuals who are willing to put self-interest aside to follow
the will of the people." " America needs a Congress that will be served by "citizen legislators," not career politicians."
- Strategically rebuilding our aging infrastructure in Georgia and across the country
- Keeping politics out of public schools while allowing for school choice
- Supporting responsible pro-life initiatives
- Access to affordable healthcare for Americans
- Breaking down racial barriers and inequality - Corbin states, "As a loving husband of someone of color and having multicultural children. I do not see race; I
see the woman and children that I love, not color."
