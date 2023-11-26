Washington D.C. Shows 111% Higher Interest in Bedtime Stories than National Average
Capital Coming Out on Top: Ririro.com Ranks US States Based on Online Search Interest in Bedtime Stories.
Bedtime stories play a crucial role in helping children develop. The capital's strong interest in bedtime stories, as reflected in online searches, underscores the importance of this educational tool.”WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington D.C., known for its political prowess and historical significance, has now earned a new accolade, according to research from Ririro.com: it's the US capital of bedtime stories. Surpassing the national average by a remarkable +111%, D.C.'s families are keeping the tradition of bedtime reading alive more than anywhere else in the country, followed by Hawaii (+35%) in second place, Alaska (+31%) in third, Vermont in fourth (+28%) and Rhode Island in fifth (+21%).
— Pim Coffeng
Conversely, Pennsylvania shows a 29% lower interest compared to the national average, ranking at the bottom of the list. The states of Michigan, Ohio, New York, and Illinois follow, with a decreased interest ranging from 22% to 27% lower than the average.
When we expand the view to regional trends, the Mountain states (Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Montana, Idaho, and Arizona) lead with an average interest 18% higher than the national average. New England, comprising Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, is close behind with a 15% higher average.
The regions showing the least interest in bedtime stories are East North Central (Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan) and Middle Atlantic (New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania), both with 15% lower interest than the national average.
For those curious about how their state fares, a complete table is provided below, detailing the interest in bedtime stories in each state compared to the national average.
Bedtime Stories Interest Per State Compared to National Average:
1. Washington D.C.: 111%
2. Hawaii: 35%
3. Alaska: 31%
4. Vermont: 28%
5. Rhode Island: 21%
6. Utah: 20%
7. Delaware: 20%
8. Wyoming: 16%
9. Nevada: 15%
10. North Dakota: 15%
11. Maine: 15%
12. New Mexico: 10%
13. New Hampshire: 9%
14. Maryland: 9%
15. Nebraska: 5%
16. Colorado: 5%
17. South Dakota: 4%
18. Montana: 4%
19. Arkansas: 4%
20. Idaho: 3%
21. Oregon: 2%
22. Connecticut: -2%
23. West Virginia: -2%
24. Arizona: -3%
25. South Carolina: -3%
26. Kansas: -4%
27. Georgia: -5%
28. North Carolina: -6%
29. Oklahoma: -8%
30. Texas: -8%
31. Virginia: -9%
32. Mississippi: -9%
33. Washington: -9%
34. Massachusetts: -9%
35. New Jersey: -12%
36. Florida: -12%
37. Tennessee: -13%
38. Kentucky: -13%
39. Missouri: -13%
40. Louisiana: -14%
41. California: -14%
42. Minnesota: -15%
43. Iowa: -17%
44. Wisconsin: -18%
45. Indiana: -19%
46. Alabama: -21%
47. Illinois: -22%
48. New York: -24%
49. Ohio: -25%
50. Michigan: -27%
51. Pennsylvania: -29%
Pim Coffeng
Ririro BV
+31 6 81108115
email us here