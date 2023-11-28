Give the Gift of Knowledge. FREE award-winning Rudi Caribou Kindle picturebook from Critteraweek now thru Friday Dec. 1.
In this beautiful kids picturebook Rudi tells his life-story in his own words (fiction), but his story is based on true facts and realistic life-circumstances.
Having grandkids is a blessing. Helping to shape their lives is an honor.”GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that caribou and reindeer are different names for the same critter? Follow Rudi as he treks 870 miles (1,400 km) across river deltas, arctic tundra, and mountain ranges, and swims across lakes and rivers, to get from the shores of the Arctic Sea to his winter refuge in the boreal forests of Yukon and Alaska. His is the longest land-migration in the world. Find out what he eats. See his enemies.
— Unknown
About the picturebooks
Critter-a-week picturebooks won a 2023 Book-of-the-Year Gold Medal from Creative Child Magazine. They have 5-star reviews from Readers’ Favorite Book Reviews, Readers’ Choice Awards, and The Online Book Club. Igor Beaver is one of three finalists with the Canadian Book Club Awards. Rudi Caribou and Lonely Luke the African Elephant have been awarded gold seals by Moms Choice Awards®.
Critter-a-week is planning to publish thirteen picturebooks a year, with the 2023 collection now complete. The most likely buyers of their picturebooks are grandparents and primary grade schoolteachers.
In addition to the free Amazon Kindle, Critter-a-week is giving Rudi Caribou away as a downloadable pdf copy from their web site https://www.critteraweek.com They noticed that people who have one critter-a-week story often want more critter-a-week stories, so Rudi Caribou is their ambassador to the world.
On their website https://www.critteraweek.com all thirteen picturebooks are previewed in flipbook format with links to Critteraweek's Amazon Bookshelf.
About the Authors
Critter-a-week’s authors met in a seniors’ centre’s creative writing group organized by Marilyn Helmer. Marilyn is a storyteller. She submits to magazines, newspapers and wherever else stories are accepted, with remarkable success. She has over thirty children’s books in print. Marilyn loves writing critter stories and holding the finished books in her hands. She is critter-a-week’s language guru and editor.
Paul Hock is the youngest at 73. A musician, storyteller and artist, Paul is happiest showing at country fairs, selling a few critter-a-week picturebooks and a couple of his beautiful art prints, and schmoozing with the locals. His critter-a-week illustrations are amazing. Paul immerses himself in dozens of photographs of the current critter and somehow relies on those images to develop accurate, true-to-life illustrations that support the stories.
Don Smith is the oldest at 90. He has retired from three careers, a senior business manager, a university business teacher, and a business consultant. In those roles he wrote proposals, reports, cases, and teaching notes, all fact-based. Small wonder critter stories are fact-based. Don took up creative writing to fill the empty hours after losing his beautiful wife of 63 years, Jean Isobel, to leukaemia. Don organizes critter-a-week's business interests.
One of Marilyn’s and Don’s goals is to introduce the world to Paul and his amazing talent. In each story one of them takes the lead research and author role, but all of them are involved in that story’s development.
There is nothing magical about writing and publishing true-to-life animal books. That part is easy. The high hurdle for the competition will be trying to match Paul’s illustrations.
As well as English language countries, they think there is a market for critter-a-week English language books in places where primary grade students are learning English as a second or a third language. They also want their books translated into other languages, to travel to faraway places.
For more information e-mail info@critteraweek.com
Don B Smith
Critteraweek Inc.
info@critteraweek.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other