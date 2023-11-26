Stratedia Wins Back-To-Back Best of Connecticut Awards From UpCity
Stratedia, a leading digital marketing agency headquartered in Mystic, Connecticut, announces its consecutive victory as the "Best of Connecticut" by UpCity.
This exciting news represents a major milestone for Stratedia and reinforces our commitment to our work and more importantly our clients online presence.”MYSTIC , CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratedia, a leading digital marketing agency headquartered in Mystic, Connecticut, proudly announces its consecutive victory as the "Best of Connecticut" by UpCity. This prestigious award recognizes Stratedia's outstanding contributions to the B2B service industry, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in the local community.
— Steve Bibby, CEO & Founder of Stratedia
Stratedia's journey towards excellence in the digital marketing landscape has been nothing short of remarkable. As the industry continues to evolve and adapt to new challenges, Stratedia has consistently risen to the occasion, delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine how businesses connect with their audience.
"This exciting news represents a major milestone for Stratedia and reinforces our commitment to our work and more importantly our clients online presence," said Steve Bibby, CEO & Founder of Stratedia. "We are thrilled to receive this recognition for the second year in a row and look forward to bringing positive impacts to our clients."
Stratedia, most known for their SEO Company Near Me Services, helps businesses of all sizes achieve their marketing goals, across various insutries and stand out in a crowded online marketplace. The agency's dedication to customer satisfaction and success is unwavering. It goes beyond providing services; it forges partnerships with its clients, ensuring their growth and success in the digital world.
Stratedia's continuous innovation and commitment to excellence set a new standard for the digital marketing industry. The agency's services are designed to propel businesses forward and give them a competitive edge in the online arena.
To learn more about how Stratedia can transform your digital marketing efforts, visit our website at www.stratedia.com or contact us at contact@stratedia.com.
STEVE BIBBY
Stratedia
+1 860-415-0340
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Stratedia Catapult's Its Clients Online Presence