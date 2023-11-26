HEIDI KUHN RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS MOTHER TERESA AWARD IN INDIA
World Food Prize 2023 Laureate Restores Peace Through Agriculture Worldwide
Heidi’s work perfectly embodies the spirit of the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards. Her commitment to replacing the scars of war with the seeds of hope is a remarkable example of 'Humanity in Action'”MUMBAI, INDIA, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harmony Foundation TODAY presented the prestigious Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice to Ms. Heidi Kuhn, Founder, Roots of Peace, in tribute to her work as a global peacemaker BY replacing the explosive remnants of war caused by landmines with sustainable agriculture fields.
— Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder Chairman of the Harmony Foundation
Her award was presented at The Taj Hotel Santacruz in Mumbai, India and is especially meaningful, as this date is referred to as 26/11 Mumbai attacks, honoring ordinary citizens who displayed uncommon valor in the midst of a terrorist attack fifteen years ago on November 26, 2008.
This date represents resilience, as Roots of Peace also suffered a terrorist attack in 2014 and overcame the obstacles to stand in solidarity with the Afghan farmers where she CONTINUES TO proudly work today to cultivate a ‘Harvest of Hope’ for families living on war-torn lands.
Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder Chairman of the Harmony Foundation, commented, “Heidi Kuhn’s work through Roots of Peace perfectly embodies the spirit of the Mother Teresa Memorial Awards. Her commitment to replacing the scars of war with the seeds of hope is a remarkable example of ‘Humanity in Action.’ We are honored to acknowledge her dedication to creating a more peaceful and prosperous world.”
Upon receiving the Mother Teresa Memorial Award, Ms. Kuhn took immediate action by calling forth a Roots of Peace Garden Campaign to cultivate peace through agriculture—leading with the ‘shovel’ not the ‘sword’. She quoted the words of Saint Mother Teresa, “Not all of us can do great things, but we may do small things with great love.”
“Removing a landmine and planting a fruit tree is an act of peace,” stated Heidi Kuhn. “Yet, our Roots of Peace Garden campaign goes one step further by planting millions of fruit trees throughout India and worldwide, and thereby restores the lungs of Mother Earth with climate smart agriculture.”
With the backdrop of escalating conflict worldwide, Kuhn called forth the students at Wilson College in Mumbai, to join her in an act of peace that may ripple worldwide. “To plant a seed requires that we fall to our knees, touch the ground, and nurture both the soil and soul,” stated Kuhn. “As bombs fall from the sky in so many nations, we as humans must fall to our knees, kiss the ground, and plant a flower, a tree or even an orchard, in an act of solidarity to heal the wounds of war.”
This simple concept of planting the Roots of Peace on Earth will go viral with social media hashtags: #rootsofpeace #foodprize23
The meaning of Victory Gardens were wartime gardens during World War I and World War II. Now, Roots of Peace Gardens are a proactive way to avert another World War III by inspiring backyard gardens to assist with the peace effort--a groundswell of planting seeds of life, benefiting both human nutrition while enhancing carbon sequestration.
During this Season of Peace on Earth, San Francisco Rotarian Heidi Kuhn recalled the words of Rotary International President Gordon R. McInally, who said earlier this year, that “Peace is the soil where hope takes root”. She will travel this week to Calcutta to meet with Past Rotary International President Shekhar Metha and visit the Missionaries of Charity established by Mother Teresa as they engage Rotarians worldwide to follow her leadership by planting Roots of Peace Gardens at home and abroad.
Frank Yih, Past President of the Rotary Club of Shanghai, China and Founder of the HuaQiao Foundation embraced this idea, joining hands with Heidi to plant Rotary Roots of Peace Gardens in India and China—with the vision of bridging borders worldwide.
Currently there are more than 1.4 million Rotarians in over 46,000 Rotary Clubs and more than 200 countries and geographic areas worldwide. This Roots of Peace Garden appeal has the potential to go viral with the tools of social media in schools, churches, and family backyards.
ABOUT ROOTS OF PEACE
Roots of Peace supports the world's most vulnerable farmers and traders, removing the remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. Roots of Peace is a humanitarian organization dedicated to the removal of landmines and the subsequent replanting and rebuilding of war-torn regions. Founded in 1997 by Heidi Kuhn, the goal of Roots of Peace is to turn minefields into farmland and support victims of landmine accidents. For more information click here.
ABOUT THE HARMONY FOUNDATION
The Harmony Foundation was founded in October 2005 by Dr. Abraham Mathai to establish social cohesion between various communities, castes, and work towards the benefit of all the communities without any discrimination as to religion, caste, creed, gender, or region. The raison d’etre of this foundation was necessitated by the fact that we are presently living in a very turbulent period in the history of mankind wherein many wicked acts are being perpetrated under the guise of political, economic, religious reasons which have long-term implications on the peaceful co-existence of human society.
The society today needs peace, tolerance, equality, and social justice to function cohesively and to encourage inclusiveness. Considering this situation and to make this ideal into a concrete and tangible reality the Harmony Foundation in association with prominent individuals such as Mahesh Bhatt, Adv Mihir Desai, Tushar Gandhi hosts the Harmony International Conference and Mother Teresa Memorial International Awards for Social Justice to felicitate selfless and intrepid individuals who have channeled all of their energies and creativities towards furthering the aims of social justice as to encourage the society to imbibe these virtues of peace which are an integral part of Constitution of India.
