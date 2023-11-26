Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Thanksgiving 2023

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“On Thanksgiving, it's important to take a moment to pause and reflect on the many things in our lives for which we are thankful.

“For me, I’m grateful for friends and family who continue to support me through thick and thin. I’m thankful for my talented team and their commitment to protecting Vermonters, as well as their incredible work ethic.

“I’m also grateful for the many public servants across the state, including our first responders, national guard, teachers, road crews, and so many more, who we all count on in times of need – and we've needed them quite a bit in the last few years, from the pandemic to this summer's flooding.

“However, I’m most thankful for the people of Vermont who continue to inspire me with their generosity and willingness to step up and meet the moment, helping their neighbors. Those everyday acts of kindness and goodwill can have a far greater impact than you’ll ever know, and we’re fortunate to live in a state that is fueled by those acts.”