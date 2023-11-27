Famous Little House on the Prairie television Celebs to Meet and Mingle in Corsicana, Texas, 50 miles south of Dallas
Little House on the Prairie, one of the most popular television shows in the 1970’s, comes to Corsicana, Texas December 2 and 3 with many original cast members.
The historic Pioneer village in Corsicana, Texas is a ready-made set for this event, with it's period buildings and museums. We are excited to showcase this jewel location.”CORSICANA, TEXAS, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little House on the Prairie, one of the most popular television shows in the 1970’s, comes to life in Corsicana, Texas, with a weekend of special events and original cast members on December 2 and 3. A Prairie Little Christmas, held at Corsicana’s Pioneer Village and the Corsicana Opry steps back in time, and is based on the American children novels written by Laura Ingalls Wilder and her childhood and adolescence in the American Midwest between 1870 and 1894. The weekend of events is sponsored by the city of Corsicana, Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department, and Collin Street Bakery.
— Mayor Mike Fletcher
Once considered the best show on television, the series ran for nine years in the 1970s on NBC and had a second life with reruns in the 1990s on the Hallmark Channel. Little House on the Prairie had a bit of everything; wholesome family interaction, lessons on surviving and thriving as covered wagons headed west for a new life, good family values, gorgeous scenery, authentic period costumes, and heartthrob Michael Landon, who played the patriarch Charles Ingalls, while also directing the series. During its run the show also attracted Oscar and Emmy winners who wanted to appear, including Earnest Borgnine, Red Buttons, Burl Ives, Patricia Neal, Eileen Heckart and Louis Gossett, Jr.
At Pioneer Village on December 2 and 3, fans will enjoy a personal meet and greet event with a dozen cast members who will pose for pictures, autograph official show photos, and have books and merchandise for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for children under 12 at Eventbrite.com Prairie Christmas-Corsicana TX. Appearing both days are cast members Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder), Wendi Lou Lee (Grace Ingalls), Charlotte Stewart (Miss Beadle), Pamela Roylance (Sarah Carter), David Friedman (Jason Carter), Jennifer Donati (Baby Rose Wilder), Jennifer and Michelle Steffin (Young Rose Wilder), Olivia Barash (Sylvia Webb), and Victor and Tracy French, son and daughter of Victor French, who played the character Mr. Edwards. Pioneer Village is located at 912 West Park Avenue.
On Saturday evening, December 2, Prairie fans are invited to the historic Corsicana Opry for The Prairie Christmas Dinner featuring conversations with cast members who share special stories and Christmas memories from the show. The dinner is $150 per person for a full Christmas dinner starting at 7 p.m. The following morning, Sunday, December 3, the Opry will host a VIP Breakfast with cast at 8:30 a.m. for $100 per person. Opry event tickets are also available at
Eventbrite.com. The Corsicana Opry is located at 5th Avenue and Beaton Street. Victor French’s Children, Victor and Tracy, will participate in Corsicana’s annual Festival of Lights Parade Christmas Parade on December 2. Victor French, who played Mr. Edwards on the series, also played on other Television hits such as Gunsmoke, Highway to Heaven and more.
Visitors to Corsicana, located one hour south of Dallas and one hour east of Waco, can choose from several trusted brand hotels for overnight stays at https://visitcorsicana.com/places-to-stay/
Susan Wilson
Susan Wilson Marketing
+1 480-824-3015
susan.wilson@susanwilsonmarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook