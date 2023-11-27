BaakMart is Elevating the Shopping Experience with a Unique Model, Empowering Amazon Sellers to Conquer Challenges
BaakMart stores exclusively cater to Amazon sellers, offering them the opportunity to display their products physically.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BaakMart is on a mission to become one of the world’s largest retail networks by facilitating a creative and visionary immersive connection between Amazon buyers and Amazon sellers.
BaakMart understands the challenges that Amazon sellers face on the platform, including high return rates, fierce competition, negative reviews, limited experience, inventory issues, low product rankings, the difficulty of launching new and unreviewed products, reduced visibility in search results, complex return policies and advertising costs. Its team of experts has spent years developing an innovative business model tailored to empower and assist sellers in overcoming these challenges.
The recently launched BaakMart caters exclusively to Amazon sellers, offering them the opportunity to showcase their products at affordable monthly rates. BaakMart stores bridge e-commerce and traditional trade, allowing customers to physically interact with products before purchasing them online. This reduces product returns and benefits both sellers and buyers.
BaakMart offers modern solutions that cater to shoppers’ desires and preserve the environment. BaakMart’s experts have created an exciting and unique shopping experience known as Green Shopping. By combining the benefits of online and traditional trade, BaakMart aims to reduce the negative impact of product returns on the environment, energy consumption and logistics.
Sandeep Bastola, BaakMart’s chief operations officer, illustrated how the stores are designed: “Suppose a shopper is looking to purchase a grill in our kitchen appliances department. In addition to finding top-quality products, they’ll also encounter our professional team, who aren’t just salespeople but qualified chefs with extensive culinary expertise. To enhance the shopper’s experience, we provide them with meat, vegetables, oils and spices, allowing them to cook with the grill right there in the store. They can savor their freshly cooked meal and truly experience the product’s capabilities. If they’re interested in purchasing the grill, we make it easy for them. They can simply scan a QR code or tap an NFC tag, which will take them directly to the product on the Amazon platform, where they can then make their purchase. You can envision extending this creative shopping experience to encompass all kitchen and home appliances, as well as other departments within BaakMart stores, including coffee machines, work tools, sporting goods, children's toys, electrical tools, electronic devices, and more.”
BaakMart is an independent entity operating independently from Amazon. It is neither a partner nor does it have a business or management relationship with Amazon. BaakMart’s operations and commercial activities are entirely independent of the Amazon platform or any other online marketplace where users sell their products.
BaakMart is currently available in the United States for Amazon sellers to register and reserve space for showcasing their products within BaakMart Stores. They can also take advantage of the limited and exclusive offers available on the website. BaakMart plans to expand soon into Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
Amazon sellers can register at baakmart.com.
Sandeep Bastola (COO)
BaakMart LLC.
s.bastola@baakmart.com