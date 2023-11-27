Non-Profit Launched to Support DC Small Landlords and Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing
Organization to provide direct services to DC small landlords and address systemic issues adversely impacting naturally occurring affordable housing
“The non-profit will provide a wide range of direct services for housing providers in need, including legal, technical property management training, and educational services.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new non-profit, The Small Landlord Assistance Project, has been launched with the mission to provide direct services to small landlords and promote naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) in the District of Columbia. NOAH is an existing multifamily rental property that is affordable without any public subsidy.
The project aims to address the lack of resources for small housing providers and systemic issues impacting the preservation and expansion of naturally occurring affordable housing. “Many of our small landlords are distressed by systemic problems,” said Dean Hunter, CEO of The Small Multifamily & Rental Owners Association, (SMOA) a trade group that represents DC small landlords and the sponsor of this new project.
“An overly burdensome and prejudicial landlord-tenant court, exceptional delays in inspections, unreasonable reductions in voucher payment rates, a hostile regulatory system, an over-zealous Tenant Advocate, Attorney General, and City Council have systemically weaponized the government against small landlords. These conditions are forcing people out of the industry and having an adverse impact on the availability of affordable housing,” said Hunter.
Small landlords are the primary source of the city’s naturally occurring affordable housing. In the District, like most urban areas, the majority of rental housing is provided by small landlords. About 40 percent of all rental housing in the city is provided by individuals who rent out a house or condominium. About half of the city’s multifamily buildings are 20 units or less and owned by small landlords," said Hunter.
“The non-profit will provide a wide range of direct services for housing providers including legal, technical property management training, and educational services. It will also allow us to systematically document the problems adversely impacting NOAH providers. Small housing providers are critical partners in the affordable housing ecosystem. When we help small landlords we help provide sustainable affordable communities for tenants. This project also has a racial equity impact as a disproportionate number of small landlords who are suffering are seniors and people of color," said Hunter.
Hunter said the organization is seeking funding and strategic partners. "The District spends millions advancing the interests of tenants while there are no resources to help small housing providers. Similarly, we invest a great deal of money into the construction of new affordable housing but there is little financial support dedicated to the preservation and expansion of NOAH. NOAH is our largest and most at-risk supply of affordable housing. We plan to survey best practices on a national level and will advance innovative programs in the District," he said.
"SMOA will continue to advocate for small housing providers and organize landlords to fight anti-provider policies. The Small Landlord Assistance Project will focus on bringing immediate help to small housing providers who need it most. We want small landlords to have hope and know that help is coming," he concluded. Hunter said the organization will begin formal operations in January 2024, however, housing providers can sign up for assistance immediately at Landlord-Assistance.org.
