Monarch Business School Switzerland Doctoral Graduates For 2023
Dr. Dirk Jonker
Dr. Poem Mudyawabikwa
Dr. Adebayo Fagbemi
Dr. Jean Kebere
Dr. Ashish Thomas
The Newest Doctoral Graduates For 2023 Announced
Each Doctoral graduate of Monarch takes the values and mission of the school back into their community to further progress. Through them Monarch enables great change in society. We honour their work.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pride that Monarch Business School Switzerland presents the Doctoral graduates for 2023. This year’s graduates come from a diverse countries including: South Africa, Nigeria, Senegal, Zimbabwe, and India/USA. It is with examples of the scholars below that fellow candidates aspire to be a success in the program and reach new heights. We congratulate them all on their hard work, dedication and commitment to research and scholarship.
— Dr. Henderson, Dean of the School
Dr. Dirk Jonker, South Africa
Dr. Dirk Jonker holds a PhD in Entrepreneurship as well as an M.Phil. in Business Research from Monarch Business School. He also holds a B.Sc. and MBA from Stellenbosch University in South Africa. Dr. Jonker stewards a fourth-generation family estate that exports premium wine to Switzerland. Other than being an entrepreneur, Dr. Jonker is also passionate about experiential entrepreneurship education as a psycho-socio-economic empowerment tool to combat youth unemployment, providing the motivation for his research. He represents the Swiss eduGLOBE in Southern Africa, is the founder of SwissMaths online and serves on the board of AdMaths South Africa and the governance committee of Genesis South Africa.
Dr. Poem Mudyawabikwa, Zimbabwe
Dr. Poem Mudyawabikwa holds a Doctor of Literature in International Relations program from Monarch Business School as well as an M.Phil. in Business Research. Dr. Mudyawabikwa also holds a Master of Public Administration, a B.Sc. in Political Science and Administration from the University of Zimbabwe as well as an Executive Master In International Politics from CERIS-Centre Europeen de Recherches Internationales et Strategiques in Brussels. Most recently, he held the position of Minister-Counsellor at the Zimbabwe Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva. His research focused on The Contextual Characteristics Of The Negotiating Structure Of The Governing Body Of The International Labour Organization.
Dr. Adebayo Fagbemi, Nigeria
Dr. Adebayo Nathaniel Fagbemi holds a Ph.D. in Governance as well as a M.Phil. in Business Research. He holds a M.Sc. in Political Economy and Development Studies from the University of Abuja and a B.Sc. in Economics from the University of Maiduguri. He is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management. At present he holds the position of Managing Director of the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company. His research focused on the privatization of the energy industry with an examination of the Nigerian power sector.
Dr. Jean Kebere, Senegal
Dr. Jean Kebere holds a Doctor of Social Science and an M.Phil. in Business Research from Monarch Business School Switzerland. He holds a Bachelor and Master degree in Arts and Communications from the University of Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso. He also holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Public Relations and Multimedia Technology from the University of Maryland at College Park, USA. He has completed training in negotiation skills and techniques with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR). At present, Dr. Kebere works as the Regional Communications Officer at the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) in the Dakar Office. In this capacity coordinating the African Biosafety Communication Network. He also administers an online professional biotechnology and biosafety training platform which aims to equip African regulators and stakeholders with in-depth knowledge and skills in the biosafety area. His doctoral research focused on the ethical and socioeconomic considerations in the biotechnology debate in africa with a focus on biosafety communication as a consensus building tool.
Dr. Ashish Thomas, India – USA
Dr. Ashish Thomas holds PhD and DBA Graduate from Monarch Business School. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Mumbai and a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership & Management from Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology & Science as well as a M.Phil. in Business Research from Monarch. He also holds a certificate in Design Thinking. At present, he holds the position of General Manager at Lifeway India PVT. Concurrently, he holds the position of Trainer and adult Learning Facilitator at Rethink Solutions. His research focused on ways to foster innovation in India.
About Monarch Business School
Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fourth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.
Dr. Henderson
Monarch Business School
