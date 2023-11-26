Demonstration Alert: U.S. Consulate Lahore

Location: Lahore, Pakistan

Event: Demonstrations

There is a planned demonstration in response to events in Gaza on Sunday, November 26 starting around 1:00 PM in Lahore. The demonstration is expected to occur between the Punjab Assembly and the Lahore Press Club on Shimla Hill Circle. There may be up to several thousand participants, possibly causing traffic delays/detours due to closed or blocked roads in the vicinity of the demonstration. The duration of the demonstration is unknown; it may continue late into the evening. We encourage U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings and always remain vigilant of their surroundings.

Actions to Take:

· Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.

· Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

· Review your personal security plans.

· Monitor local media for updates.

· Keep a low profile.

· Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance:

· U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000

Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

https://pk.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/lahore/

· U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

+(92)(51) 201-4000

Contact: Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

· U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

· U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800

Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

· State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Pakistan Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 26 November, 2023 | Topics: Alert, Security & Emergency Messages