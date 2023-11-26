"Dream of Courage: Facing Fear Head On" - A Time Travelling Thriller

A new novel by best selling author Paul Rushworth-Brown Paul's first book "Skulduggery" now features as a periodical in the prestigious Historical Times Magazine Authors' Porch Magazine 'Living in the Past (ep#8)' Featuring historical/mystery author Paul Rushworth-Brown

"Dream of Courage: Facing Fear Head On", hits book store shelves in the US

Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of gripping narratives and unforgettable characters as we unveil the extraordinary tales crafted by world renowned historical mystery author Paul Rushworth-Brown” — CJ Lopez- CEO The Authors Porch Magazine

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Dream of Courage: Facing Fear Head On", transports readers to the heart of 17th-century England. The excitement doesn't end on the pages; the novel is set to captivate audiences across the United States with upcoming television and radio ads that promise to bring this historical thriller to life.

The Rushworth family, humble tenants of Haworth manor, face the hardships and triumphs of 17th-century England. Join Robert and John Rushworth as they chase their dreams in Leeds' bustling Briggate district. The brothers yearning to uplift their struggling family—stumble upon an audacious means to secure their fortune. Enter Rosie, a figure of cunning and talents, as they embark on a daring journey that blurs the line between right and wrong while fleeing danger personified by the unrelenting thief-taker Jacob Wilding. The narrative unfolds amid encounters with with beggars, cutpurses, highwaymen and a host of colourful characters you will love to love and love to hate. Fates intertwine, alliances shift, and the climax reveals a masterstroke—a twist that rewires the entire narrative.

To ensure that the thrill of "Dream of Courage: Facing Fear Head On" reaches every corner of the nation, a dynamic advertising campaign is set to air on American television and radio. This fast-paced adventure seamlessly blends history, suspense, romance and will be introduced to audiences through a visually stunning ad that captures the essence of courage and determination spanning centuries.

The echoes of 17th-century England are about to resound across the nation, inviting readers to face fear, unravel secrets, and lose themselves in the enigmatic allure of centuries past. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this extraordinary journey through time.

"Dream of Courage: Facing Fear Head On is the third novel in Paul Rushworth-Brown's Skulduggery Trilogy and has already been longlisted for book of the year by the prestigious Historical Fiction Company. Paul featured in The Authors Porch Magazine (issue #8) Living in the Past and recently made a guest appearance on the media giant’s, 'Neil Haley Show', 'The Witty Writers Show', with Beth Worsdell and 'Meet the Author' with Rob and Joan Carter.

The novel masterfully captures the tension between the characters' desires, their societal roles, and their inner conflicts. The exploration of forbidden love, guilt, and the complexities of human emotions resonates with readers on a profound level. The meticulous research, attention to character development, emotional nuance, and the careful unfolding of the story's layers creates a gripping narrative.

With its blend of emotional depth, vivid imagery, and the portrayal of universal human struggles, the novel contributes to making the book a future best-selling literary masterpiece that resonates with readers.

Available now at your favorite bookstore, Amazon.com or download from Kindle Unlimited. Don't miss out on this epic historical thriller.

Where History Meets Mystery, Murder and Mayhem- A literary Masterpiece of the Modern Age