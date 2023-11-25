Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce a man has been arrested for armed robberies that occurred in the Fourth District.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, at approximately 7:28 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect fled the scene. CCN: 23184986

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, at approximately 11:43 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect was apprehended by responding units. CCN: 23191819

62-year-old Darryl Love, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery.