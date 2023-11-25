Submit Release
Jennifer Nash’s Be Human, Lead Human is Two Category Finalist in American Book Fest’s 20th Annual Best Book Awards

Dr. Jennifer Nash

Jennifer's leadership thinking is on the radar of every top thought leadership organization today. This book is timely and relevant as leaders seek effective tools to thrive in a post-COVID world.”
— Dr. Marshall Goldsmith
AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership expert and consultant to Fortune 50 organizations, Jennifer Nash’s most recent book Be Human, Lead Human—now a Best Book Award Finalist in two categories—teaches readers how to elevate their leadership skills to maximize individual and organizational effectiveness.

Jennifer Nash is pleased to announce that her book Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance (Lioncrest) is a finalist in two Business categories, General and Motivational, of the American Book Fest’s 20th Annual Best Book Awards (BBA).

In the wake of seismic operating shifts, technological advances, and a global pandemic, workplaces are forever changed—and what used to work no longer yields the same results. In her book Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance, Nash shares more than fifty stories gathered from multi-year empirical research with over 400 leaders and executives. She presents an innovative, inclusive, and executable system to transform one’s leadership into an evidence-based, cross-disciplinary operating model. This strategic resource helps readers measure their current leadership skills, identify their goals, and expand their toolkit through a personalized, actionable roadmap.

Dr. Jennifer Nash, PhD, MBA, PCC is a leadership expert and consultant to Fortune 50 organizations such as Google, Ford, Exxon Mobil, JP Morgan, IBM, Boeing, and Verizon. She is Founder and CEO of Jennifer Nash Coaching & Consulting where she helps successful leaders connect people and performance to deliver exceptional results. Nash’s 25-year resume includes serving in executive and leadership roles at Deloitte Consulting and Ford Motor Company and as adjunct professor at the University of Michigan.

The Best Book Awards (BBA) are one of the largest international book award programs for mainstream, indie, and self-published titles. The winners and finalists of the 20th Annual BBA join a illustrious group of authors that include Pope Francis, Amy Tan, Vanessa Williams, Julie Andrews, Anne Lamott, Shark Tank’s Daymond John, Kitty Kelley, and more.

Jennifer Nash is thrilled that Be Human, Lead Human: How to Connect People and Performance resonates so widely and has been recognized by ABF’s 20th Annual BBA.

