Monarch Outstanding Doctoral Student Leadership Awards For 2023
Miray Barsoum
Konstantinos Maliakas
Dr. Jeffrey Henderson
Doctoral Student Leadership Award For 2023 at Monarch Business School Switzerland
Doctoral students who step forward in leadership roles with their time and effort demonstrate the core values of Monarch as giving back to society and caring for others. We are proud of their efforts.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pleasure that Monarch Business School Switzerland announces the recipients of the 2023 Doctoral Student Leadership Award as Miray Barsoum and Konstantinos Maliakas. The announcement was made at the recent Doctoral Workshop in Stansstad, Switzerland. The students receive a frameable certificate as well as a crystal award to display in their study. The award recognizes the efforts of doctoral students that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to support the school and fellow students. Previous year recipients include: Donald York (2011), Anastasiia Lutsenko (2015) and Karina Ochis (2021).
— Dr. Henderson, Dean of the School
Miray Barsoum, PhD Candidate
Miray has assisted the administration tirelessly with course development and teaching at the BBA and MBA level. She is also presently working on the important task of accreditation for the various programs at Monarch. Her PhD research focuses on the factors affecting women in entrepreneurship in developing countries with Egypt as a case study. We are happy to recognize her efforts of supporting Monarch and its students.
Konstantinos Maliakas, DBA Candidate
Konstantinos has been assisting the school with the development of both the Introduction to MIS and the Project Management courses at the BBA level. He has been of great assistance in getting these courses operational and supporting the BBA students on their journey. His Doctoral research focuses on evaluating organizational knowledge transfer In the IT Industry with a specific view on adapting organizations to meet the challenge of a multi-generational workforce. We are happy to recognize Konstantinos for his efforts in supporting the school, the courses and its younger students.
About Monarch Business School Switzerland
Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its fourth intake. The mission of the Bachelor program is to bring the same high-quality level of instruction to young students from around the world in a flexible and encouraging online environment.
