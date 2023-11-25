Bong Go calls for more support and protection for Filipinos in crisis; asks frontline agencies to prioritize welfare of the poor and vulnerable

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Filipinos affected by disasters, emphasizing the importance of resilience and mutual aid in times of crisis.

Addressing those affected by fires, Go, in an interview on Friday, November 17, after aiding fire victims in Davao City, underscored the need for hope and perseverance.

"Sa mga nasunugan, parati kong sinasabi sa kanila 'wag ho kayong mawalan ng pag-asa," he began, emphasizing the importance of maintaining hope amidst adversity.

"Ang damit ay nalalabhan, ang gamit ay nabibili ulit, ang pera ay kikitain basta magsipag lang tayo. Pero yung pera na kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Kaya pangalagaan natin ang buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon," he added.

Go then stressed the significance of health and well-being, "Importante ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa."

Go's legislative actions reflect a deep concern for the welfare of his fellow citizens, particularly in times of disaster. He has been instrumental in the enactment of Republic Act 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021.

This law, which he authored and co-sponsored, is a significant stride towards enhancing the capabilities of the BFP. It outlines a ten-year modernization program that includes recruiting more firefighters, acquiring new fire equipment, and providing specialized training.

Furthermore, Go has been a vocal advocate of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. This bill is focused on providing disaster victims with better and more affordable access to formal housing through rental subsidies if enacted into law.

Finally, highlighting the role of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in equitable aid distribution, Go appealed, "Ngayon kung mayroon pong ayuda ang gobyerno through DSWD, nakikiusap po ako na gamitin nyo po ito sa pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan at apektado ng krisis lalo na yung mga walang trabaho."

Go continued, "Don't be selective, 'wag piliin kung sino 'yung tutulungan ninyo. 'Wag nyo pong haluan ng politika. Kaya nga po 'Assistance in Crisis Situations.' Ibig sabihin in crisis, nagugutom, walang perang pambili, kailangan po sa edukasyon, pambaon, at para may makain," he reminded.

"So, tulungan po natin 'yung mga nararapat, gamitin n'yo po ang pondo ng taumbayan sa mga nangangailangan. Pera po ng taumbayan iyan, ibalik po dapat sa kanila. Hindi po dapat hahaluan ng politika o maging selective sa pagpili ng mga beneficiaries. Dapat po 'yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan ay talagang mapakinabangan ang pondo ng bayan," he concluded.