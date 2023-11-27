Celebrating a Decade of Trailblazing in Tech-Enabled Fulfillment, OPLOG Marks Its 10th Anniversary

Team OPLOG celebrates 10th year anniversary Halit Develioglu, Founder & CEO of OPLOG OPLOG

Tech-enabled omnichannel fulfillment provider OPLOG celebrates its 10th year!

LEIGHTON BUZZARD, ENGLAND, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary, OPLOG, a leading tech-enabled omnichannel fulfillment provider, proudly marks a milestone year, dubbed the "Global Expansion Year." This significant event highlights OPLOG's dedication to evolving according to the needs of omnichannel fulfillment, underscoring its status as a global logistics powerhouse with a robust presence in Turkey, the UK, the USA, and Germany. Following a strategic €11 million investment from Esas Private Equity, OPLOG has expanded its global network and is continuously developing technology tailored to the dynamic requirements of omnichannel fulfillment, setting the stage for further growth and deeper integration into key markets.

Halit Develioglu, OPLOG's founder and CEO, shares his vision: “A decade ago, we embarked on a journey to redefine the e-commerce logistics landscape. Recognizing the shifting needs of the sector, OPLOG has always been at the forefront of embracing and developing advanced omnichannel fulfillment solutions. Our commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology is not just about enhancing our systems; it's about embedding a culture of innovation and adaptability that resonates with our mission and values.”

OPLOG's journey in omnichannel fulfillment is highlighted by strategic partnerships and achievements, notably its collaboration with Rossmann. Through its support of Rossmann's e-commerce operations, OPLOG has showcased its ability to bolster international brands within local markets.

Develioglu adds, “OPLOG has grown into a formidable team of 350, including 70 technology experts and 13 robotics specialists. Our innovative approach, driven by significant investments, has allowed us to extend our services across four countries on three continents. Our mission goes beyond mere words; it's the driving force behind every solution we create and every market we venture into.”

As 2023 unfolds, OPLOG plans to establish new hubs across Europe, the USA, and other strategic locations. This expansion is bolstered by the recruitment of top-tier talent, including industry experts from Amazon, ensuring operational excellence in all OPLOG fulfillment centers – a vital component of the global expansion strategy. The company is also getting ready to deploy TARQAN, its proprietary fulfillment robot, within its warehouses, and planning to introduce a new robot in 2024.

Develioglu states further, “Our vision is to continuously redefine global fulfillment services. Engaged in strategic expansion, we're heavily investing in technology that meets the evolving needs of omnichannel fulfillment, raising service standards worldwide. While Europe is key in our vision, we aim to empower businesses across all continents. We're expanding our reach and assisting both local and global brands, like Rossmann, Atomy, and SONY, to explore new markets through our advanced network.”

As OPLOG commemorates its "Global Expansion Year," it invites global partners, customers, and media to join in celebrating a decade of success and the beginning of a new era in fulfillment solutions that transcend geographical boundaries.

About OPLOG

Founded in 2013, OPLOG is a leading tech-enabled omnichannel fulfillment company with state-of-the-art warehouses in Turkey, Europe, and the USA.

OPLOG enables B2C and omnichannel businesses to operate in various markets without physical boundaries through its international fulfillment network and the ability to track all inventory and operational processes in several OPLOG fulfillment centers. The company has raised €11m in funding and employs over 350 staff, including 100 engineers and developers.

For further details, please contact us at pr@oplog.io