Proton Video Compressor is helping thousands of Android users to save storage space and share videos on social media

Android users all around the world are saving storage by compressing their large videos into smaller files, and easily sharing them on social media.

AGRA, INDIA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many scenarios where users face "Storage running out" problems, or face difficulty sharing large videos made by the phone's camera over social media like WhatsApp.

Proton Video Compressor offers a solution.

Proton Video Compressor is a revolutionary tool for Android that empowers users to compress large video files without losing quality & with excellent efficiency. This application is ultra-fast and poised to transform the way users manage and share their multimedia content.

The Video Compressor App stands out as an industry leader, offering users the ability to compress substantial video files, shrinking 500 MB videos to less than 50 MB without compromising quality. This is achieved through advanced compression algorithms, making it the go-to solution for individuals seeking to optimize storage space and streamline video sharing.

Extensive video format Support:

Proton Video Compressor app is compatible with a wide range of video formats, including MP4, MKV, MOV, WebM, TS, M4V, AVI, MPEG, 3GP, FLV, MPG, WMV & more. This extensive format support means the compressor tool can be used for a variety of video files and ensure they meet all needs.

Resolution Flexibility:

Users can easily customize video resolution according to their preferences, providing a seamless experience tailored to individual needs.

Custom Compression Options:

The app offers a feature allowing users to compress videos at custom resolutions, ensuring optimal quality while meeting specific size requirements.

Tailored Compression for Messaging Platforms:

Recognizing the importance of efficient video sharing on popular messaging platforms, the app provides specialized compression settings for WhatsApp and Gmail.

Precise Output Filesize Control:

Users have the flexibility to set a custom output filesize, giving them precise control over the compression process and the resulting video size.

Audio Removal Capability:

For users looking to reduce file size even further, the app enables the removal of audio tracks while maintaining exceptional video clarity.

Proton Video Compressor has already garnered widespread acclaim for its intuitive user interface, robust features, and impressive compression capabilities. Users have praised its ability to significantly reduce video sizes without compromising visual fidelity, making it an indispensable tool for those with limited storage space or bandwidth constraints.

Disclaimer: The app is in no way related to Proton AG. Our app, Proton Video Compressor, is an independent video optimization tool designed to help make the most of video content.