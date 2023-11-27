GM Exchange Innovates Cryptocurrency Trading with Stakeholder Participation Model

GM Exchange connects web2 users to web3 with it's innovation reward model GM Exchange is a community centric exchange whereby 30% of their earnings will be distributed to loyal participants. KOC - Key Opinion Consumer, build your lifetime cryptocurrency career here in GM Exchange

GM Exchange educates and integrates Web2 into Web3, incentivizes participation, and shares total platform profits with token holders.

SINGAPORE, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GM Exchange, a pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, is changing the game with its innovative 'User-as-Shareholder' model. Unlike traditional exchanges, GM Exchange is committed to aligning user interests with the platform's growth, making it a truly user-centric platform. This revolutionary approach sets GM Exchange apart from other crypto exchanges and is set to transform the cryptocurrency trading landscape.

*The GM13 Model: Sharing Profits with Users*

GM Exchange introduces the innovative GM13 model, under which net exchange profits are shared with users, resonating with the 'User-as-Shareholder' concept. This profit-sharing mechanism is set to drive widespread adoption, positioning GM Exchange at the forefront of community-focused cryptocurrency trading.

GM Exchange is not just another trading platform. It goes beyond trading by focusing on educating and integrating Web2 users into the world of Web3. This means that users can not only trade cryptocurrencies but also learn about the knowledge behind it and become a part of the growing Web3 community. By doing so, GM Exchange is bridging the gap between traditional finance and the decentralised world of cryptocurrencies.

*Learn To Earn Model: Incentivizing Education*

The platform also implements the 'Learn 2 Earn' community mining model, incentivizing users to enhance their understanding of crypto while earning rewards. This approach is expected to catalyze mass adoption in the crypto space as well as web2 adoption.

One of the key features of GM Exchange is its commitment to security, efficiency, and transparency. The platform utilizes state-of-the-art security measures to ensure the safety of user funds. It also boasts a highly efficient trading engine, allowing for fast and seamless transactions. Additionally, GM Exchange is transparent in its operations, providing users with real-time data and insights into the market.

GM Exchange is proud to launch with a unique focus on community growth through our innovative KOC (Key Opinion Consumer) model," announced the CEO of GM Exchange. "This system empowers Web3 enthusiasts to expand their lifetime career here by actively involving them in introducing Web2 users to the Web3 world. We're confident that this approach will enable us to tap into the untapped 95% of the market that is still new to crypto"

GM Exchange is now live and open for registration. Users can sign up and start trading on the platform, which supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies. With its unique model, commitment to security, efficiency, and transparency, GM Exchange is set to revolutionize the way people trade cryptocurrencies.