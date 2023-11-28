Challenging Stereotypes: Davide Ippolito's Groundbreaking Book Redefines Italian American Identity

From the Left Umberto Mucci - Ceo We The Italians, Davide Ippolito - author of the book and e Alma Laias - Niaf member

The Italian American Reputation Lab (IARL) is an initiative launched to monitor and assess the reputation values of Italy and Italian Americans within the United States of America.” — Davide Ippolito

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "New Release: 'Against Stereotypes - The Real Reputation of Italian American,' by Davide Ippolito, is now available on Amazon and in selected bookstores. This pivotal work follows up on his acclaimed report presented at the NIAF Gala in Washington and the Columbus Foundation. The book, a product of extensive research conducted with the Italian American Reputation Lab (IARL) co-founded by the We The Italians media company and Reputation Research, challenges the entrenched stereotypes set by the TV and movie industries and sheds light on the diverse contributions of Italian Americans to cultural and economic progress. Ippolito, an authority in Reputation Literacy and Management, is a renowned publisher, filmmaker, and producer with a portfolio that includes projects on Amazon Prime and Pluto. As the founder of Business+ streaming platform and Chief Scientific Officer for IARL, he has consulted for leading Italian and global entities. His latest docu-film, 'New York Solo Andata,' premiered on September 12th, 2023, at the Italian Cultural Center in New York City."

Davide Ippolito is one of the foremost international experts on Reputation Literacy, Reputation Management, and Contents Creation. He's a publisher, a filmmaker, and a producer of both feature films and documentaries which are available on Amazon Prime and Pluto. Founder of the streaming media platform Business+, he serves as the Chief Scientific Officer for the USA-based Italian American Reputation Lab (IARL). For a decade Ippolito consulted with prominent Italian organizations and media/TV outlets operating in the diplomatic, academic, and industrial sectors. In recent years he has been engaged by international and U.S. entities such as the National Italian American Foundation (NIAF), the Columbus Foundation, and the United Nations. Davide has authored several books on the Reputation Management topic and on September 12th, 2023, he released his new docu-film "New York Solo Andata" at the Italian Cultural Center of New York City. Davide regularly writes for several Italian magazines and newspapers, and he participates in various Italian national television news programs and talk shows. More about him can be found at davideippolito.org.