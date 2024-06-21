Bauli International unveils all-in-one Bakery Solutions for the U.S. Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bauli, the iconic Italian bakery brand, has officially announced their participation in the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. The family-run business renowned for the iconic holiday pandoro box and baked goods celebrated their hundredth year in business in 2022 and has recently been making strides to further expand their business in the U.S. market. The brand's commitment to excellence has earned a well-deserved reputation for providing high-quality, authentic bakery items that delight consumers worldwide.

From June 23rd to 25th, Bauli will be at level 3 booth 2927 - 2929 offering attendees the opportunity to discover a wide range of bakery products, both savory and sweet, that will meet U.S. consumer needs including panettone, croissants, pandoro, cakes, crackers, bruschetta, amaretti and more. Bauli Group's presence at the Fancy Food Show marks a key milestone in the company's strategic path of tri-directional growth through the innovation of new product categories, the development of new sales channels and the expansion into new geographic markets.

In the 2000s, Bauli embarked on a mission to expand globally in an effort to share the art of Italian baked goods with the world. Today, Bauli products are available in over 70 countries, bringing the taste of authentic Italian specialties to international audiences.

“We are proud to bring the combination of tradition and innovation in the baking industry that has distinguished our Group for more than 100 years to the Summer Fancy Food Show,” says Fabio Di Giammarco, CEO of Bauli Group. “This event represents an important opportunity in our international growth strategy. It is a crucial moment to strengthen relations with key international stakeholders and to consolidate the positioning of the Bauli brand as an ambassador of “Made in Italy” excellence in the food sector.”

In 2023, Italian exports to the U.S. grew an additional 5.4 percent over 2022, setting a historical record with a total value of $72.9 billion.

The cultural affinity, consumption trends and vast size of the American market make it an ideal place to invest. This allowed Italy to maintain its position as the 11th largest supplier country to the United States. “Currently, exports constitute 20 percent of Bauli Group's business. Our international growth objective is to double exports over the next seven years, with a rapid doubling in the U.S. market within the next two years,” said Stanislao Marrazzo, Chief Commercial Officer International of Bauli. “The United States represents a market of primary interest and our presence in these days is strategic to showcase our premium products to a wider audience and to establish new partnerships”.

Bauli's pursuit of excellence is evident in every product it creates. By combining over a century of baking experience with modern technologies, Bauli continues to produce top- quality bakery offerings that meet the highest standards. The company's dedication to quality and innovation ensures that each product is crafted with attention to detail, making every bite a celebration of Italian baked goods.