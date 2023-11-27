AirGradient Receives Three Awards in the 2023 Microsensors Challenge for its Air Quality Monitors
BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirGradient, the pioneer of accurate open-source and affordable air quality monitors, proudly announces its successes in the 2023 AIRLAB Microsensors Challenge.
At this challenge, organized by the French organizations Airparif and AIRLAB, AirGradient secured three awards for its indoor (AirGradient ONE) & outdoor (AirGradient Open Air) air quality monitors.
"We are honored to be recognized for our contributions to the field of air quality monitoring. Receiving this award is not just a recognition of our achievements, but a celebration of the whole community of thousands of supporters making our collective effort into open-hardware air quality monitoring a reality," said Achim Haug, CEO of AirGradient.
Dominik Schraner, CTO of AirGradient added: “Our indoor monitor design goals were to build an accurate and affordable product with a long lifetime. We are delighted to see that our monitors have been so well received at the Microsensors Challenge 2023.”
The AIRLAB Microsensors Challenge is a global competition that aims to provide a robust and independent evaluation of microsensor technologies for air quality monitoring. For the first time, the challenge included testing in both France and Thailand, to better understand the impact of different weather conditions, pollution levels, and sources on microsensors performance.
The AirGradient ONE indoor air quality monitor received the following awards:
- Most Accurate Multi-Pollutant Indoor Air Quality Monitoring under €500.
- Best Accuracy for PM 2.5 Sensors indoors under €500.
The AirGradient Open Air outdoor air quality monitor received the following award:
- Outdoor Air Awareness Thailand.
The AirGradient ONE, recognized by the jury as the best multi-pollutant indoor sensor under €500, stands out for its exceptional performance in providing very good to excellent CO2 measurements and good PM measurements. This low-cost solution offers a well-balanced and highly effective option for indoor applications. Meanwhile, the AirGradient outdoor monitor, identified as the top-performing sensor for outdoor awareness raising in the Bangkok deployment, is an affordable PM2.5 sensor with very good accuracy and a balanced overall score. The AirGradient ONE serves as an indoor air quality monitor, providing users with insights into the health of their indoor environments. It assesses key parameters, including CO2, PM2.5, TVOCs, NOx, temperature, and humidity, enabling individuals to understand the overall indoor air quality.
In parallel, the AirGradient Open Air functions as an outdoor air quality monitor, offering information on the pollution levels of ambient air. This device measures PM1, PM2.5, PM10, temperature, and humidity, empowering users to make informed decisions about their surroundings. Both the AirGradient ONE and the AirGradient Open Air are open-source monitors, providing users the flexibility to extend and tailor the devices according to their preferences and requirements.
AirGradient Research collaborates closely with leading researchers in the air quality monitoring field, aiming to guarantee the precision of monitoring devices. The company's indoor monitors have been incorporated into some of the most extensive studies on indoor classroom air quality. The open hardware methodology employed by AirGradient has attracted significant attention from the scientific community due to its facilitation of seamless modifications to both hardware and software. This adaptability allows the monitors to be fine-tuned to align with specific research objectives. In collaboration with its scientific partners, AirGradient is currently testing the outdoor monitor Open Air in four continents at more than 20 co-location spaces. The data collected will give full understanding of the monitor performance in different climate zones and environments.
About AirGradient:
AirGradient is a pioneer of accurate, open-source air quality monitoring solutions for indoor and outdoor environments. Driven by a passion for cleaner air and environmental responsibility, AirGradient provides affordable and accessible air quality monitors to thousands of users in over 70 countries. AirGradient is committed to empowering people to take control of their air quality and make a positive impact on the global environment. The company's open-source hardware and software platform enables users to build, customize, and deploy their own air quality monitors. AirGradient also partners with openAQ, research institutions from leading universities and environmental organizations to advance air quality science and advocacy. AirGradient is a member of the 1% for the Planet movement and donates 1% of sales to environmental protection organizations.
