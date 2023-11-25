St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), License Suspended - Criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008662

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-24-23 at 2246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Mattocks Park Lane, Lyndon

VIOLATION(S): Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Drivers License Suspended - Criminal

ACCUSED: Sterling Denby

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and Mattocks Park Lane in Lyndon when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a passing motorist. Troopers conducted a U-turn and initiated a traffic stop shortly after. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle, who was later identified as Sterling Denby (39) of Lyndon. Investigation revealed Denby had a criminally suspended driver’s license and conditions of release barring him from operating a motor vehicle, as well as consuming alcoholic beverages. Denby was subsequently arrested and cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 12/18/23 at 0830 hours to answer for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-18-23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819