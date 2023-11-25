St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), License Suspended - Criminal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4008662
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11-24-23 at 2246 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Mattocks Park Lane, Lyndon
VIOLATION(S): Violation of Conditions of Release (x2), Drivers License Suspended - Criminal
ACCUSED: Sterling Denby
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of US-5 and Mattocks Park Lane in Lyndon when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a passing motorist. Troopers conducted a U-turn and initiated a traffic stop shortly after. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle, who was later identified as Sterling Denby (39) of Lyndon. Investigation revealed Denby had a criminally suspended driver’s license and conditions of release barring him from operating a motor vehicle, as well as consuming alcoholic beverages. Denby was subsequently arrested and cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on 12/18/23 at 0830 hours to answer for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-18-23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819