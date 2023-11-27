Color Codes Foundation launches the "Delicates & Denim Drive" for Women's Workforce Empowerment
We believe in the strength and potential of every woman striving to turn her life around. Our "Delicates & Denim Drive" is a movement to uplift women and provide them with the resources they need.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Color Codes Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to aiding marginalized communities, is proud to announce the launch of its new initiative, the "Delicates & Denim Drive." This charitable endeavor is designed to support women at the S.T.R.I.V.E. Re-entry Center, who are transitioning back into the workforce after incarceration.
The "Delicates & Denim Drive" focuses on collecting essential clothing items like undergarments and denim jeans in addition to professional clothing and work attire, which are often overlooked yet crucial for women seeking employment. These items will provide these courageous women the confidence and dignity they need to attend job interviews and integrate into professional settings.
The Color Codes Foundation recognizes the unique challenges faced by women re-entering society after incarceration.
How to Participate:
Charitable contributions can be made through Walmart Registry, via PayPal (@colorcodesfoundation) or Venmo account (@colorcodesfdn).
About Color Codes Foundation:
The Color Codes Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides resources, education, and support to marginalized individuals and communities.
About S.T.R.I.V.E.:
S.T.R.I.V.E. Re-entry Center assists women in their final stages of incarceration to find employment and reintegrate back into society.
April M. Bradley
Color Codes Foundation
+1 979-217-1387
april.bradley@colorcodesfdn.org
