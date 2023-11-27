Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,863 in the last 365 days.

Color Codes Foundation launches the "Delicates & Denim Drive" for Women's Workforce Empowerment

Color Codes Logo

Color Codes Foundation

Color Codes Foundation launches the "Delicates & Denim Drive" to Transform the Lives of Women Re-entering the Workforce

We believe in the strength and potential of every woman striving to turn her life around. Our "Delicates & Denim Drive" is a movement to uplift women and provide them with the resources they need.”
— April M. Bradley
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Color Codes Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to aiding marginalized communities, is proud to announce the launch of its new initiative, the "Delicates & Denim Drive." This charitable endeavor is designed to support women at the S.T.R.I.V.E. Re-entry Center, who are transitioning back into the workforce after incarceration.

The "Delicates & Denim Drive" focuses on collecting essential clothing items like undergarments and denim jeans in addition to professional clothing and work attire, which are often overlooked yet crucial for women seeking employment. These items will provide these courageous women the confidence and dignity they need to attend job interviews and integrate into professional settings.

The Color Codes Foundation recognizes the unique challenges faced by women re-entering society after incarceration.

How to Participate:
Charitable contributions can be made through Walmart Registry, via PayPal (@colorcodesfoundation) or Venmo account (@colorcodesfdn).

About Color Codes Foundation:
The Color Codes Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides resources, education, and support to marginalized individuals and communities.

About S.T.R.I.V.E.:
S.T.R.I.V.E. Re-entry Center assists women in their final stages of incarceration to find employment and reintegrate back into society.

April M. Bradley
Color Codes Foundation
+1 979-217-1387
april.bradley@colorcodesfdn.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Color Codes Foundation launches the "Delicates & Denim Drive" for Women's Workforce Empowerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more