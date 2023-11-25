1501’s Newest Artist LUH CEO, Releases the Visuals to his Highly Anticipated Singles “Never Lackin” and “Gangsta Chick”
1501 recently signed their new artist, Luh CEO. Luh CEO just released the visuals and audio to his newest singles “Never Lackin” / “Gangsta Chick” on YouTube.HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mississippi born, Dallas raised, Luh CEO, is 1501 Certified Entertainment’s newest developing artist. Luh CEO, a senior in high school, just released the visuals to his newest singles “Never Lackin” and “Gangsta Chick” on YouTube.
“I want to Thank Mr. Crawford for taking a chance on me and changing my life.” mentioned Luh CEO. “I’m excited to release music with my new team. 1501 has become family to me. I look forward to progressing in my career and reaching new heights.”
Luh CEO’s southern twang and explosive lyrics are creating a new wave of Gangsta Rap. The audio of Luh CEO’s single “Never Lackin’” is already going viral on social media. With lyrics like Houston’s Geto Boys, Luh CEO brings back outlandish lyricism and metaphoric punchlines. His unique approach to music makes room for growth as he’s developing his artistry.
“Luh CEO is the wave of the new generation. He has all that it takes to be one of the biggest artists in the world,” said CEO and Founder of 1501, Carl Crawford. “He brings a rap style that we haven’t had here at 1501 so we want to make sure we present him well. CEO has a lot of megastar potential.”
The visuals for both singles were filmed by Prophecy Films Production. “Gangsta Chick” was filmed in Dallas, TX. 1501 teased the single with the caption, “1501 Certified presents Luh CEO 🦅 Chapter 1 : Gangsta Chick “ The Set Up “ 🥷 on YouTube 1pm CT Black \Fridaywith “Never Lackin”’s teaser to follow: From Marks, Mississippi to the World 🌎 11/24 a star is born ⭐️ 1501 Certified presents Luh CEO 🦅 Chapter 2 : Never Lackin 🎯 on YouTube 6pm CT Black Friday. The records were produced by a notable platinum producers DoeDoe and SGT J who also work with 1501 artists such as Billboard charting Erica Banks.
Luh CEO has performed at various events such as 15k with 1501 Artist Showcase held in Houston, TX since being spotlighted on 1501’s social media. He is a straight-A student who spends much of his time studying for his academics and creating music. Luh CEO will be graduating high school in June of 2024 in pursuit of being a fulltime artist. Luh CEO’s top five artists are Rylo Rodriguez, DeeBaby, Omb Peezy, Lil Kee, and NoCap.
Never Lackin Link: https://onerpm.link/894923155432
Gangsta Chick Link: https://onerpm.link/73040598686
For all media and interview inquires please contact: publicity@1501ent.com
Trey Harris
1501 Certified Entertainment, LLC
publicity@1501ent.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Luh Ceo - Never Lackin (Official Music Video)